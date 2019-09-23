VIVARIUM Wins L'Etrange 2019
Another year of the stellar L'Etrange Festival has come and gone in Paris and when festivals go, that means awards! And there are a bunch of them, with a pair of titles that took their global bow as part of Critic's Week in Cannes taking the top nods for feature and short. Check the full announcement below!
L’ÉTRANGE FESTIVAL PARIS 2019 / 25th EDITION 4 – 15 SEPTEMBER 2019 / FORUM DES IMAGES
PRIZE WINNERS 2019
Over the past twelve days, L’Étrange Festival 2019 has presented 7 World premieres, 3 International premieres, 30 French premieres and 10 previously unreleased films in France.
Jean-Pierre Dionnet, the founder and editor of the French cult magazine Heavy Metal, has curated a programme of 5 underrated gems. This year’s guests included such luminaries as science fiction and fantasy writer Michael Moorcock, cult director Alejandro Jodorowsky, the legendary Quay Brothers and... many more directors who think out of the box: Fabrice du Welz, Johannes Nyholm, Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner, Jennifer Reeder...
Among other events: a Tribute to the Scala Cinema, London’s famous repertory cinema (presented by programmer Jane Giles), a special screening of Gaspar Noé’s reversed cut of his controversial thriller-drama Irreversible (presented by Monica Bellucci). Last but not least, the festival also hosted a unique screening of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s director’s cut of The Rainbow thief.
After a marathon of 134 screenings, L’Étrange FestivaL announced on Sunday, September 15 the Award winners of its 25th edition:
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM COMPETITION
“NOUVEAU GENRE” – GRAND PRIZE CANAL+
VIVARIUM
Lorcan Finnegan – 2019 – Ireland-Belgium-Denmark - 97’ - Mystery / Sci-Fi
After The Spy gone North in 2018, Vivarium will be acquired for a future broadcast Canal+.
AUDIENCE CHOICE
THE ODD FAMILY: ZOMBIE ON SALE
Lee Min-Jae – South Corea – 112’ - Fantastic / Comedy
INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM COMPETITION
CANAL+ GRAND PRIzE
PLEASE SPEAK CONTINUOUSLY AND DESCRIBE YOUR EXPERIENCES AS THEY COME TO YOU
Brandon Cronenberg – Canada – 9’23 - Drama / Sci-Fi AUDIENCE CHOICE (EX-AEQuO)
VAGABONDAGES
Guillaume Pin – France – 7’46 – Documentary / Experimental & PORTRAIT EN PIED DE SUZANNE
Izabela Plucinska – France – 14’47 –Experimental
L’Étrange Festival is also happy to announce that it attracted over 35,000 rabid filmgoers this year. The closing ceremony was followed by the French premiere of Justin Kurzel’s punk western epic TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG.