The Coachella of film festivals: NFFTY showcases world-class films from talented young filmmakers

Now in its 13th year, Seattle-based (National Film Festival for Talented Youth) has grown into the world's largest and most influential film festival for emerging directors showcasing young talent from all over the globe.

This year NFFTY is excited to screen a diverse lineup of 261 shorts and 1 feature-length film in the 31 screenings over the festival’s weekend. Over 50% of its official selections are directed by female and non-binary identifying filmmakers, with 40% of the films helmed by people of color.

"NFFTY is the Coachella of film festivals. For true cinephiles, the excitement of discovering your new favorite filmmaker is like being able to say you saw next year's headlining act on a small side stage. Audiences could walk into any random screening at NFFTY and see some of the best shorts in the world!" - Dan Hudson, NFFTY's Managing Director



The 2019 festival also has an incredible lineup of 32 jurors across 8 competitions, with dozens of Emmy, Oscar, and other top industry awards between them. They include buyers and developers at large distributors and studios, programmers at major film festivals, and previous NFFTY participants. Dustin Lance Black, screenwriter of MILK, is among many of the standout jurors this year.



In addition to screenings and special events, this year also features new partnerships with brands and outlets looking to acquire short films to distribute on their platforms, including NowThis, Here TV, Film Movement, DUST, Alter, and Vimeo. This is an exciting expansion of the festival’s mission to bring the work of the best emerging filmmakers from around the world to find a wider audience and accelerate their careers.



They’re also doubling the number of professional development events at this year's festival, including a keynote from Matty Brown, a workshop on "How to Get a Vimeo Staff Pick" presented by Meghan Oretsky, and a workshop from Seed&Spark.



And as part of NFFTY’s commitment to help grow the filmmaking community and build more professional opportunity for young filmmakers, the festival welcomes back alumni to share lessons and tips with their peers. Among their top alumni presenters are Caleb Slain, Laura Holliday, and 2019 Oscar winner Rayka Zehtabchi (PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE).

Read more and see full schedule at nffty.org.