NOLA Horror Film Fest 2019: Big Easy Horror Festival Announced

The Big Easy has been synomonous with all things horror, since forever. So it makes sense that a thriving horror film festival should take part in the city's cultural landscape. What is surprising is that NOLA Horror Film Fest has only been doing it for nine years.

NOLA HFF will host a massive collection of short film blocks (short and long form) and a selection of indie horror feature films. Add to the mix two musical shows from local horror rock Deadsled Funeral Company and Dead Music Capital Band from Austin then simmer for four days at the end of September and you have a weekend to remember.

Feature film playing at the festival this year are Every Time I Die, Canadin horror flick Making Monsters, Cold Feet, Swing Low, To Your Last Breath, Finale and My Soul to Keep.