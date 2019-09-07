Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Reviews Top 10 Lists International Videos Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
NOLA Horror Film Fest 2019: Big Easy Horror Festival Announced
The Big Easy has been synomonous with all things horror, since forever. So it makes sense that a thriving horror film festival should take part in the city's cultural landscape. What is surprising is that NOLA Horror Film Fest has only been doing it for nine years.
NOLA HFF will host a massive collection of short film blocks (short and long form) and a selection of indie horror feature films. Add to the mix two musical shows from local horror rock Deadsled Funeral Company and Dead Music Capital Band from Austin then simmer for four days at the end of September and you have a weekend to remember.
Feature film playing at the festival this year are Every Time I Die, Canadin horror flick Making Monsters, Cold Feet, Swing Low, To Your Last Breath, Finale and My Soul to Keep.
In its ninth year, NOLA Horror Film Fest is pleased to announce that this year’s festival will be held at the historic Prytania Theatre in New Orleans on September 26th-29th, 2019. This year’s official selections include 64 films and 20 screenplay finalists, chosen from 727 national and international submissions exclusively through FilmFreeway.The NOLA Horror Film Fest is a festival created by horror filmmakers for horror fans. It’s no small wonder - and no great surprise - that so many of today’s top directors got their start in “low budget horror”. With determination and imagination, these artists have created some truly memorable work that has encouraged and inspired a new generation of filmmakers. Our goal is the promotion of Genre Filmmaking in Louisiana, as well as nationally and internationally. The NOHFF is committed to celebrating the craft and advancing the art form of Genre Films.On the opening night of festival, we will be screening The Black String featuring Frankie Muniz. Golden Globe nominee Frankie Muniz (2002, TV’s “Malcom in the Middle,” Best Television Actor Musical/Comedy Series) gives a chilling performance in the thrilling horror film The Black String. Our closing night feature film presentation will be Every Time I Die, released by Gravitas Ventures.Some of our other notable features and shorts include: To Your Last Death (featuring William Shatner, Ray Wise and Bill Moseley), the world premiere of Cold Feet and a Louisiana produced short Samantha.Through four days of the best horror & sci-fi programs (Features & Shorts Screenings, Panel Discussion, Special Guests and Midnight Blocks: WTF Shorts & Horror Comedy Shorts) the NOLA Horror Film Fest is going to be a weekend to remember. We have also introduced live music this year, with New Orleans based horror rock Deadsled Funeral Company performing opening night and Dead Music Capital Band from Austin, TX closing out the fest on Sunday. We encourage filmmakers, casts & crews, friends & family, and horror fans alike to experience New Orleans… from the food, to the music, to the history.Weekend Passes and Day Passes are now available for purchase online at: https://filmfreeway.com/NOLAHorrorFilmFest/ticketsSingle Screening Tickets will also be available at the door for $10.To keep up to date with the NOLA Horror Film Fest, please visit our new website at https://nolahff.com
