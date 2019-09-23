Insólito 2019: Peru Genre Fest Opens Call For Entries For Third Edition

Insólito: International Horror & Fantasy Film Festival, in association with El Último Cine Club Cultural Association, launches its call for entries for its third edition, to be held in Lima, Peru from 25 February to 1 March 2020.

The Festival’s goal is to offer a selection of fantasy, horror and science fiction films from all corners of the globe, with an emphasis on the most creative projects currently being made. We are also especially committed to promoting and exhibiting genre films from Peru and the rest of Latin America.

This is a place to discover new emerging talents, for filmmakers to develop new projects, and for audiences to gain an appreciation for horror, fantasy, science fiction, exploitation, and other types of genre filmmaking that subverts and challenges more conventional methods to make and watch films.