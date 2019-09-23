Insólito 2019: Peru Genre Fest Opens Call For Entries For Third Edition
So you are a filmmaker and you have this ass kicking mind melting genre flick that's travelling well and you're wondering where else your film can play. Have you given any thought to Peru?
Our friends at Insólito International Horror & Fantasy Film Festival are into their third year and an open call for submissions has come up, so, get cracking. You can find more information about submitting your films at the festival's Facebook page here.
Insólito: International Horror & Fantasy Film Festival, in association with El Último Cine Club Cultural Association, launches its call for entries for its third edition, to be held in Lima, Peru from 25 February to 1 March 2020.The Festival’s goal is to offer a selection of fantasy, horror and science fiction films from all corners of the globe, with an emphasis on the most creative projects currently being made. We are also especially committed to promoting and exhibiting genre films from Peru and the rest of Latin America.This is a place to discover new emerging talents, for filmmakers to develop new projects, and for audiences to gain an appreciation for horror, fantasy, science fiction, exploitation, and other types of genre filmmaking that subverts and challenges more conventional methods to make and watch films.
Below we have listed the competition categories and the official trophies. When the proramming team at Insólito finalizes their lineup we will report back to you this year's selections and special guest lineup.
Peru. It's not just for Llamas any more.
COMPETITIONSInternational Competition. Films with a runtime of 60 minutes or more, completed after December 2017. Must be previously unreleased in Lima.Latin American Competition. Films with a runtime of 60 minutes or more, completed after December 2017. Must be previously unreleased in Lima.Fantasies Without Rules (“Fantasías sin Reglas”) Competition. Films with a runtime of 45 minutes or more, completed after December 2017. Must be previously unreleased in Lima.International Short Film Competition. Films with a runtime of 30 minutes or less, completed after December 2017.National Competition. Peruvian films of any length, completed after December 2017.The Official Insólito trophies are:Black Cat for the Best Film in the International CompetitionBlack Cat for the Best Film in the Latin American CompetitionBlack Cat for the Best Film in the Fantasies Without Rules CompetitionWhite Cat for the Best Film in the International Short Film CompetitionMestizo Cat for the Best Film in the National Competition.The winners in the other categories will be awarded an Honorary Diploma.Final deadline for international films is 30 November 2019. Final deadline for Peruvian films is 15 December 2019. Insólito’s programming team reserves the right to consider submissions that don’t meet these requirements, under special circumstances.
