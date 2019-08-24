STAR WARS THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: New Poster Pits Rey Versus Kylo

Look. You're just going to have to accept that I am going to post a lot of Star Wars related stuff this weekend as D23 goes on and the mighty Mouse Machine keeps throwing out these delicious bread crumbs for us.

Lucasfilm and Disney just debuted a new poster for the final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, The Rise of Skywalker. We can see Rey and Kylo facing off on the wreckage of a downed ship. Above them we can see the faded but still ominous glare of Palpatine.

There was footage of this fight unveiled in a sizzle reel played out for fans at D23.

The footage included a fleet of dozens of star destroyers in the atmosphere of a planet. Rey (Daisey Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) appeared in a later scene, fighting on a downed ship in the middle of the ocean as waves crashed around them. The biggest crowd pleasing shot occurred at the end of the reel, with Rey wearing a dark hood, sporting a double lightsaber. The footage hasn't been released online. THR

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker arrives on Dec 20th.