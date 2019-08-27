ONE CUT OF THE DEAD: Coming to U.S. And Canadian Cinemas One More Time in September

Shinichiro Ueda's One Cut of The Dead is easily one of the single greatest movie going experiences any of us at Screen Anarchy, and audiences around the World, have had. Period.

And today comes news that audiences in the U.S. and Canada will have one more chance to catch this amazing zom-com in cinemas thanks to Shudder and Variance Films before the former rolls it out onto their streaming service.

Theatrical runs begin on September 13th in NYC at the IFC Center and in LA at the brand spanking new Alamo Drafthouse Downtown. Then, on September 17th there will over over 60 one-night screenings across the U.S. and Canada.

Go to onecut-movie.com for all U.S. screening locations and dates, and to buy your tickets.

Canadian locations? Uh... a little help here Shudder?