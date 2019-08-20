Mr. Jack - An Independent New Media Series

Mr. Jack: A New York story – a Greek Tragedy

New York, New York, August 16— The Crowdfunding campaign for Mr. Jack, an episodic "New Media" series kicks off Friday, August 16.

The Series is Based on the Novel by Writer/Director Mick Lexington and follows a young artist returning to New York after a self-imposed exile and his struggle to reconnect with his detached reality.

The project is the collaboration of Mick Lexington, James M. Graham, fashion photographer turned cinematographer, and musician Justin Wert who, working outside his Jazz roots, will deliver the a-tonal series soundtrack.

Lexington sees Mr. Jack transcending entertainment to the level of an art, as Lexington puts it, “Entertainment is that which fills us with a quota of gratification, yet art is that which never ceases to educate, intrigue, and fascinate us.”

The cast of Mr. Jack is made up of a mischievous crew of New York indie and underground acting talent with an appearance of veteran actor, Duane Whitaker of Pulp Fiction fame.

The series will begin shooting September of 2019 in the streets, sidewalks, and cafés of Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The Crowdfunding Campaign for Mr. Jack – Prodigal Son, will begin on Friday, August 16, 2019, and can be found at - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mr-jack-new-media-web-series

https://vimeo.com/353159135