Full Moon Features Launches App, Delivering Over 500 Indie Horror Across Multiple Platforms

Full Moon Features is joining the ranks of studios and distributors looking to make their catalogues available to their fans the quickest and most efficient way possible. With over 500 titles in their back catalogue going digital is the best way for Full Moon Features to do that.

They have launched their Full Moon Features channel today on a bevy of streaming devices: iOS, Google Play, Amazon Fire Stick, Xbox One, ROKU, Fire TV, Apple TV and all Microsoft devices.

Links to all the online providers are listed below the announcement.