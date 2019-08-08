Fantasia Coverage Superhero Movies Weird Videos All Features Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Full Moon Features Launches App, Delivering Over 500 Indie Horror Across Multiple Platforms
Full Moon Features is joining the ranks of studios and distributors looking to make their catalogues available to their fans the quickest and most efficient way possible. With over 500 titles in their back catalogue going digital is the best way for Full Moon Features to do that.
They have launched their Full Moon Features channel today on a bevy of streaming devices: iOS, Google Play, Amazon Fire Stick, Xbox One, ROKU, Fire TV, Apple TV and all Microsoft devices.
Links to all the online providers are listed below the announcement.
Full Moon is excited to announce a new chapter in their ever-evolving history in genre entertainment. Introducing the FULL MOON FEATURES (www.FullMoonFeatures.com) channel and app which is now currently available on all streaming devices (iOS, Google Play, Amazon Fire Stick, Xbox One, ROKU, Fire TV, Apple TV and all Microsoft devices.) The FULL MOON FEATURES channel is the revamped successor to the company’s previous streaming service (Full Moon Streaming) and delivers a wide array of films culled from the extensive Full Moon library of over 500 titles.FULL MOON FEATURES is your virtual ticket to mind-blowing horror, sci-fi, fantasy and cult movie entertainment right at your fingertips, 24 hours a day. Browse and stream hundreds of titles, from creature classics like the PUPPET MASTER franchise, CASTLE FREAK, EVIL BONG, SUBSPECIES, BLOOD DOLLS, TOURIST TRAP and TRANCERS, to Eurocult movies pulled from the legendary Underground label like Lucio Fulci's ZOMBIE and Dario Argento's DEEP RED, to retro erotica gems from the Surrender Cinema library like FEMALIEN and CALENDAR GIRLS, and vintage down 'n' dirty exploitation oddities from the SOMETHING WEIRD VIDEO catalog.FULL MOON FEATURES will feature new weekly content and VIP access to live-streams of upcoming productions. Exclusive new feature films will also debut on the channel including the much anticipated DEADLY TEN anthology. The first film out the gate will be the premiere of the WEEDJIES! HALLOWEED NIGHT on October 18, 2019.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.