Extended Teaser for Salar Zarza's Action Thriller "Out for Vengeance" released in 4K!

OUT FOR VENGEANCE (2019) Teaser EXTENDED.

Action/Thriller feature film HD. 4K upgrade version.

Starring: Salar Zarza, Michel Qissi, Dorien Rose Duinker, Silvio Simac. This is not the film's official Trailer. Project in final stages of production. Out for Vengeance is slated for wrapping October 2019. From True Spirit Entertainment.

Directed by Salar Zarza.



Alan Barnas decides to take matters into his own hands when the police does not solve a murder.

Inquiries/sales/acquistion/distribution:

salarzarza@truespiritproductions.com or alternatively, salarzarza@hotmail.com.

Copyright © True Spirit Entertainment.