Blood Window 2019: LatAm Co-Production Market For Genre Lovers Now Open For Submissions

Blood Window , the premiere co-production market for genre filmmakers in the Ibero-American region, and part of the larger Ventana Sur film market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is now open for submissions for this year's market during the first week of December.

The program specializes in fantastic genre cinema and includes a wide variety of activities such as projections of films in the post-production stage, business rounds, networking events and pitch sessions of projects seeking funding. The main objective is to encourage filmmakers in the region, exploring their potential with the support of professionals specialized in the horror and fantasy genre, promoting Latin American talents in international film festivals and markets. Blood Window brings together the novelties of Latin American genre cinema, a sector that has been growing annually in markets around the world and through its initiatives allows forging strategic alliances both regionally and between Asia, Europe and Latin America.

If you have a project in the early stages and are looking for potentional production partners, financiers, distribution, sales and such, apply for the Blood Window LAB.

There are the featured pitch sessions, networking sessions and panel discussions that will inform and help guide you to making your project a reality.

If your film is complete or nearing its final stages you may want to submit your film to BW Screenings for the chance at a Work in Progress or Market Premiere screening. Here is where these industry professionals can take a gander at what you got.

This crowd also includes festival programmers and press folk like myself, who was fortunate to attend last year's edition.

¡Vamos!