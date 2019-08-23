34 Seconds is a documentary film chronicling life, death, and the struggle for survival on the US - Mexico Border

Set against the turbulent atmosphere of the U.S.- Mexico border, 34 Seconds is a feature length documentary exploring the death of a number of children in association with U.S. immigration policy. The film is about border issues, human rights abuses, and the force being used by Border Patrol. It highlights the case of Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez. Jose was a young teen who was killed while walking home in Nogales, MX. He was shot by US border patrol from the Arizona side of the border. The case has been to trial twice without a conviction. The film also sheds light on child separation, child deaths, and the conditions in migrant detention. The film investigates the deaths of Jakelin Caal and Felipe Alonzo. Both children died in migrant detention. The 34 Seconds team is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter at www.34secondsmovie.com

https://vimeo.com/user102097035/review/355404106/74e8c59654