Chica Final

Sitting in a darkened theater, your eyes are instantly glued to the screen. Sprinting directly in front of you is a young woman and close behind her creeps a seemingly unstoppable, supernatural force! Running to the nearest abandoned farmhouse, our fledgling heroine, panting and in a cold sweat, finds her inner strength, decides it’s time to fight, and swiftly grabs a weapon that conveniently hangs on the slated wall. You (and much of the audience) sit wide-eyed, rooting for the now obvious “final girl”. As she turns to bravely exit the site of her transformation, your eyes seem to meet. Staring face-to-face, the silver barrier concentrating on her bright, blue eyes, fair skin, and beach-blonde tresses, you are let down yet again. She sprints across the deserted landscape and you wonder, “When will she look like me?”

According to the Motion Picture Association of America 2017 report, Latinx filmgoers continue to outrank all other ethnic groups in the United States. While the Latinx community comprises only about 18% of the total U.S. population, the group makes up about 24% of frequent moviegoers, that is, individuals attending a film in a theater at least once a month. This percentage nearly doubles when the genre of choice becomes Horror! A review of these statistics bemoans the question- If we as a community are obviously supporting this industry/genre, why aren’t we on the screen instead of just viewing it?

Traditionally, the notion of horror is deeply rooted in Latinx culture. Tales of the supernatural and macabre are passed down from generation to generation. Recollections of Abuelita cautioning not to stay out too late, or to behave for your parents, lest you fall prey to El Cucuy, are forever embedded into the Latinx soul. Furthermore, Latinx culture has prominent veins in Catholicism and Santeria. Whether practiced or not, these religious beliefs are ingrained in our understanding of what horror truly is. Stories of good versus evil permeate the Latinx understanding of life- God, Devil, and all entities in between are indisputably in the details.

It is easy to assume that such rich, far-reaching source material would yield boundless creations, but that is not the case. While there are major Latinx names in the industry such as Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Alejandro González Iñárritu (to name a small few), there still doesn’t seem to be any major representation. Yes, the individuals creating are a part of the Latinx community, but the focus remains on the stories of other cultures.

Although representations of the Latinx community continue to come forward through innovative directors and fresh actors, we must persist in asking ourselves if this is truly enough. What difference does it make to have these Latinx models if their cultural stories are endlessly overshadowed? Time and time again we are forced to view ourselves in the same roles- an overworked mother yielding “the chancla”, the homito with a heart of gold, or a holistic abuela treating illness with an egg. Gone are the days where Latinx individuals consistently witness themselves as just comedic character filler on the screen! It is time for the Latinx community to be given a voice as brilliant as our stories. We are not timidly asking to be seen and heard, we are demanding it.

Today, you arrive back at the same crowded theater. You dash to your seat excitedly, clutching your extra-large bag of popcorn. The previews have rolled by as quickly as they started. Time for the show. The scene opens to a small room, filled with antique knick-knacks, ancient relics, and dusty photographs. A grandmother with warm, canéla skin and plaited, silvery hair is sitting in a chair near the window. Her young granddaughter sits wide-eyed, ears eager to listen to her abuelita’s tale. The grandmother holds up a golden necklace, its peculiar pendant gleaming in the late afternoon light. The camera zooms in, showing what looks like spirits dancing in the crystal stone. The grandmother winces painfully at the necklace and begins, “Mijita, déjame contarte un cuento de hadas...” You lean back in your seat and smile quietly to yourself. This is the story you’ve been waiting to see.