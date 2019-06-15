Rocketman - what Bohemian Rhapsody should have been

It seems nowadays everyone is getting a biopic, some more deservedly than others, but few more than Elton John, and it definitely does not disappoint. Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as Elton Hercules John (if you’re going to change your name, that’s how it’s done) and tells the story of his rise from the humble and shy Reginal Dwight to the decadent Elton John.

The most refreshing part about this film is the fact that actor turned director Dexter Fletcher doesn’t shy away from the truth, this is a raw and real human experience shown in a surreal and entertaining way. It’s obvious that everyone involved actually cared about what they were doing, the effort the filmmakers have put into this film shines on screen, led by Egerton’s impeccable portrayal of Elton. He has proven himself time and time again as a promising upcoming actor, even in his minor roles he has always stood out as one of the most interesting actors in the scene.

One of the most unique aspects of the film was how the songs were incorporated into the actual story. Usually a biopic will just have scenes where the artist gets an idea for a song or a scene inspires a song, Rocketman goes one better and turns itself into a full blown musical, each song pushes the story forward accompanied by amazing and inventive song and dance numbers. The key to making a truly great biopic is casting, if you nail the lead role the rest of the film seems to fall into place, and they nailed it in this one. Throughout the film you truly forget that Egerton is an actor because he literally becomes Elton John. The hair and makeup is so well done, he even went as far as to shave his hairline and thin out his own hair for this film. The gap between his teeth was the only gripe one could find in that department, the black paint is quite obvious but at the same time it’s the smallest problem you could hope for.

This film has been getting compared to Bohemian Rhapsody a lot, they are both based on queer rock icons and both directed by Dexter Fletcher, but this film deserves all the praise that Bohemian received and more. It’s true that Bohemian Rhapsody was only partly directed by Fletcher once Brian Singer was removed from the project, but now audiences get to see what Fletcher is capable of when he has the creative control.

Where Bohemian Rhapsody failed, this film exceeds 10 times over, not only does it not shy away from the gritty subject matter like sex, drugs and depression, it also doesn’t treat Elton’s homosexuality like an elephant in the room. Rami Malek was a complete miscast and the way they turned Freddy’s rock n roll lifestyle into a PG made for TV movie was disappointing to say the least.

So whether you’re a fan of Elton John’s music, or just love a heartfelt entertaining film, Rocketman has something for everyone. The filmmakers cared and in turn it makes you the audience care also.

By Nicolas Champeaux