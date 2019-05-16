Cannes 2019: Blood Window Showcase, Highlighting Up And Coming Ibero-American Genre Flicks

Friday, May 17th 4:00 pm
Sala Olympia 4
Soy tóxico / I Am Toxic
Director Pablo Parés
Género Horror/80´/Argentina
Cast: Esteban Prol, Horacio Fontova, Sergio Podeley, Gaston Cocchiarale, Fini Boccino and Veronica Intile.
In a pile of dead bodies, someone wakes up. Who is he? How did he end up there? Amnesia is the first stage of an infection that turns humans into dried beings. Hunger led them to eat corpses from the bacteriological war of the North, thrown from the sky to the South of the American continent. Dog, the name given to him by a group of three wild men and a young girl, begins an insane race to survive.
Production Company DEL TORO FILMS
Sunday, May 19th 2:00 pm
Sala Olympia 4
El diablo me dijo qué hacer / The Devil Told Me What To Do
Director Alejandro G. Alegre
Horror/83´/México
Cast: Marcos Duarte, Micho Camacho, María Pura ,Isaac Pérez Calzada and Blanca Ferreyra.
Julian, a young man with mental problems kidnaps Montero, a corrupt doctor, to torture him so he could confess his sins.
Production Company DINAMOGENO FILMS
Monday, May 20th 4:00 pm
Sala Olympia 4 / Room Olympia 4
Crimenes Imposibles / Impossible Crimes
Director Hernan Findling
Horror, Thriller, Suspense/94´/Argentina
Lorenzo Brandoni, an experienced detective, is investigating a series of crimes impossible to solve. But nothing seems to make logical sense and he will have to investigate and surpass his deepest fears to reach the crudest truth and solve the impossible crimes.
Production Company WIT PRODUCCIONES SRL
Endorsed by: Fright Fest (UK)
Upcoming Fantastic Films (Work in Progress, 10 min each)
Saturday, May 18th 4:00pm
Sala Olympia 4
A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio
Director: Nicolás Onetti/Luciano Onetti
Genre: Horror
Argentina/New Zealand
Cast: James Wright /Clara Kovacic
Rod leads a radio show dedicated to horror. Until suddenly the announcer begins to receive strange calls from a child who desperately asks for help. At first thinks that it is a bad joke until he discovers that this is not the case. These calls hide a dark secret…
Production Company Black Mandala
Bruja / Witch
Director: Marcelo Páez Cubells
Genre: Horror, Suspense, Drama, Fantasy
Argentina
Cast: Erica Rivas, Leticia Bredice, Rita Cortese, Pablo Rago, Miranda de la Serna, Juan Grandinetti, Fabián Arenillas,
Selena, a single mother who lives with her daughter, Belén. Has a wide knowledge of black magic but never uses it to hurt others. When Belen is kidnapped by a prostitution ring, Selena is forced to do what she does not want: use all her mystical knowledge to find her daughter.
Production Company CHIAROSCURO ENTERTAINMENT SA
Director's Statement
See the woman who overcomes and fights against everything. It is a bit to break with that ugly look towards the witch, because in general, society looks at her badly. That all organic functions, between the fantastic, the suspense and the harsh reality that is lived, unfortunately everywhere, as is the human trafficking, that is my biggest challenge
Skull - A Máscara de Anhangá / "Skull- The Mask"
Director Kapel Furman; Armando Fonseca
Genre: Horror,Gore, Fantasy
Brasil, USA
Cast: Natallia Rodrigues, Guta Ruiz, Greta Antoine, Rurik Junior, Ivo Müller, Eduardo Semerjian and Wilton Andrade.
In the year 1944, the Mask of T’Uxlu, the vassal of Tahawantinsupay, is used in a military experiment. The experience fails. Nowadays, the Mask arrives at Sao Paulo, initiating a blood bath. The detective Beatriz Obdias and Manco Ramirez, heir to the protector of the Mask, hunt the demon.
Director´s statement
“SKULL–THE MASK” is a feature film that proposes a visual story through the action and blood on the setup of the scenes in order to present violence and tension as an aesthetics narrative, establishing an identity to the film. The references are an amalgam of pre-Columbian mythology, offering an innovative thematic when mixed up with the fantastic genre. The ideal is to interpret the film aware of theme/structure/action as the way to intensify the rapid and brutal narrative.
La herencia del mal / The Evil's Heritage
Director Rodrigo Fiallega
Horror,Thriller,Suspense
México
Cast: Camila Sodi, Juan Carlos Castañeda and Juan Carlos Colombo
After her mother's death, Carmen, a journalist, decides to go back to her grandmother’s house: the house where she lived her best moments as a child. In that house, Carmen will discover a dark secret her family has kept for generations.
Production Company INVICTA FILMS
Expansivas / Expanding Bullets
Director Ramiro García Bogliano
Thriller, Drama, Suspense
Argentina / Spain
Cast: Sara Hebe, Martina Juncadella, Assumpta Serna, Gustavo Portela, Noelia Vergini and Gocia Goncalves.
Flavia returns to her native town to meet Ana, her sister. Flavia finds a gun that was well hidden in the family house an that belonged to their long stranded father. She´s convinced that he´s responsible for their mother's death and is determined to kill him.
Director's Statement
"Expansivas" is the product of my obsession with the thriller genre, and the "hardboiled" variant in particular. Our protagonists are real life, working class people; self-sufficient female leads and the real engines of the action. On the other hand, "EXPANSIVAS" deals with our reality, Argentina's reality. News about femicide and female trafficking have become a enraging constant in our country.
Production Company: Crudo Films
Los que vuelven / The Returned
Director Laura Casabé
Horror, Suspense, Fantasy
Argentina
Cast: Lali González, María Soldi, Alberto Ajaka, Javier Drolas, Cristian Salguero and Edgardo Castro
South America, 1919. The Guaranís have died, deserted or were reduced to servitude. Julia, the wife of a landowner, gives birth to a third dead son. Desperate, she begs Kerana, her Indian maid, to bring him back to life. The creature returns. But it doesn’t return alone.
Director's Statement
"The returned" presents a mix of genres between suspense, terror and historical melodrama. It proposes a journey into the past that has its reflection in the present and comes as a deep rethinking of the social terror in Argentina and throughout Latin America, where the indigenous communities were annihilated, disappeared or submitted to servitude. The idea that the white man has a profound terror that his subject can rebel against the system is the hypothesis I am interested in working with.
Production Company Ajimolido Films
Menéndez Parte 1: El día del Señor / Menedez Part 1: The Day of the Lord
Director Santiago Alvarado Illarri
Horror,Dark Comedy
Mexico, Spain
Cast: Juli Fábregas, Ximena Romo, Héctor Illanes and Dolores Heredia
Menendez, a retired priest receives Sebas´s visit, an old friend who knows the old work of Menéndez. Sebas ensures his daughter is possessed and despite knowing the aggressive methods, begs him to exorcise her, but ...is she really possessed or is she being tortured without any reason?
Director´s Statement
What if Sam Raimi had directed The Exorcist? Menendez is not only horror, the mix with black comedy and misleading of the viewer gives us a film that struggles between good and evil. Putting us in the place of the victim, but also on the executioner’s side. Visually it respects the classical, but will add surprising twists an turns on the way. The camera, the contrasted lighting combined with characters on the edge, will make the film visually take a risk that will surprise the audience.
Production Company Sulafilms
Inmortal / Immortal
Director Fernando Gabriel Spiner
Science Fiction, Suspense
Argentina
Cast Belén Blanco, Daniel Fanego, Diego Velazquez, Patricio Contreras, Analia Couceyro
Ana returns to Buenos Aires to claim her inheritance. Searching in her father’s things, she locates his close friend Dr. Benedetti, a scientist. He’s discovered the doorway to a new dimension, to visit the dead. Ana thinks it’s all a scam until a revelation changes her life completely.
Production Company Boya Films