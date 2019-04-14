Workshops in screenwriting and documentary development!

Fantasia Coverage Action Movies Comedies Hollywood Features Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Axelina Gunnarsson
Contributor
Calls are now open for two TFL Extended workshops on Script Development: Feature Film and Documentary!

TorinoFilmLab is a training lab for emerging talent from all over the world that holds workshops in Turin, Italy.

Develop your project with the help of a wide network of experts through masterclasses and individual sessions in these intensive workshops.

Date of the workshops: 7-10 June 2019
Full calls: https://bit.ly/2EDaMoo
Deadline to apply: April 26th, 2019, 12:00 p.m. CET (noon)

