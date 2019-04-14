Workshops in screenwriting and documentary development!

Calls are now open for two TFL Extended workshops on Script Development: Feature Film and Documentary!

TorinoFilmLab is a training lab for emerging talent from all over the world that holds workshops in Turin, Italy.

Develop your project with the help of a wide network of experts through masterclasses and individual sessions in these intensive workshops.

Date of the workshops: 7-10 June 2019

Full calls: https://bit.ly/2EDaMoo

Deadline to apply: April 26th, 2019, 12:00 p.m. CET (noon)