European Genre Forum: Submission Open For 2019 Talent Labs in Croatia And Estonia

The European Genre Forum, a talent lab dedicated genre productions in, well, Europe, is calling for submissions for its 2019 edition.
The EGF is looking for filmmakers who are developing their first or second feature genre film. Of the submissions eight projects will be selected to participate in labs in Zagreb, Croatica, at the Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival in July and in Tallinn, Estonia during the Black Nights Film Festival in November.
Getting your genre film made is about connecting to the right people that can make it happen. The more people you talk to not only do your chances of getting your film made increase but you speak to enough of your peers that you can get a better idea from them of the potential for your project, help you hone your pitch, or change your approach to getting it made.
The internation genre community is by and large a friendly and supportive one. Start local and work your way to global.
This year we will select up to 8 projects of which the director and producer will be invited to participate in 2 meetings full of training sessions, mentor meetings and a pitch workshop. These meetings will take place during the genre film festivals in Zagreb (4-7 July 2019) and Tallinn (November 2019). It’s Europe’s only talent lab dedicated to horror, fantasy or sci-fi film productions, and therefor a great opportunity to experience the workings of the genre film industry and to broaden professional networks.
Applications now open for EGF 2019
Calling all fantastic filmmaking teams! Submit your film idea now and be in the chance to get selected for Europe's leading genre film training program: https://europeangenreforum.com
Now in its third year, the European Genre Forum (EGF) is a training programme that sets to boost the careers of future European players in the genre film industry through talent labs, packed with workshops, panel mentoring and pitching sessions. For this programme, up to 8 projects will be selected. The training cycle will not only boost the film projects they are working on, but will also give all participants invaluable knowledge, insights and a professional network. At the end of the training programme, filmmakers will also be connected to decision makers within the fantastic film industry.
The EGF is aimed at European directors developing their 1st or 2nd feature length genre film project with an established producer attached. Participants should previously have directed/produced at least one short film that has been screened internationally.
Deadline for submissions: May 5th, 2019.
EGF is a pan-european project organized by Black Nights Film Festival in Tallinn, Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival, Imagine Film Festival in Amsterdam and Screen Division in Sitges.
