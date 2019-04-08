European Genre Forum: Submission Open For 2019 Talent Labs in Croatia And Estonia

The European Genre Forum, a talent lab dedicated genre productions in, well, Europe, is calling for submissions for its 2019 edition.

The EGF is looking for filmmakers who are developing their first or second feature genre film. Of the submissions eight projects will be selected to participate in labs in Zagreb, Croatica, at the Fantastic Zagreb Film Festival in July and in Tallinn, Estonia during the Black Nights Film Festival in November.

Getting your genre film made is about connecting to the right people that can make it happen. The more people you talk to not only do your chances of getting your film made increase but you speak to enough of your peers that you can get a better idea from them of the potential for your project, help you hone your pitch, or change your approach to getting it made.

The internation genre community is by and large a friendly and supportive one. Start local and work your way to global.

This year we will select up to 8 projects of which the director and producer will be invited to participate in 2 meetings full of training sessions, mentor meetings and a pitch workshop. These meetings will take place during the genre film festivals in Zagreb (4-7 July 2019) and Tallinn (November 2019). It’s Europe’s only talent lab dedicated to horror, fantasy or sci-fi film productions, and therefor a great opportunity to experience the workings of the genre film industry and to broaden professional networks.