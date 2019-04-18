CHILD'S PLAY Trailer: Hear Mark Hamill Voice the Killer Doll in Studio Reboot

Hear is the second trailer for Orion Pictures' Child's Play film, directed by Polaroid's Lars Klevberg.

This is the first time we get to hear veteran voice actor (among other things, wink) Mark Hamill voice the killer doll since it was announced a couple weeks ago that he would do so.

Hamill joins Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry. Child's Play slices its way into cinemas on June 21st.