SXSW 2019: First HUMAN NATURE Trailer Explores a Big Tech Revolution

It sounds too good to be true.

Soon to make its world premiere at SXSW, Human Nature explores a technology that promises big things. No, strike that; not just 'big things,' the claim is even more extraordinary.

Adam Bolt directed; he edited and co-wrote Inside Job. His previous credits include Page One: Inside the New York Times. Here's the official synopsis for Human Nature:

"The biggest tech revolution of the 21st century isn't digital, it's biological. A breakthrough called CRISPR gives us unprecedented control over the basic building blocks of life. It opens the door to curing disease, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children.

"Human Nature is a provocative exploration of CRISPR's far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it, the families it's affecting, and the genetic engineers who are testing its limits. How will this new power change our relationship with nature? What will it mean for human evolution? To begin to answer these questions we must look back billions of years and peer into an uncertain future."

We are pleased to present the world premiere of the film's first trailer below. Bolt and executive producers Elliot Kirshner, Greg Boustead, and Dan Rather will be in attendance at SXSW.

