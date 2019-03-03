"She Summoned Him", UK short film online now!

A freelance journalist investigates a creepy tale while on assignment at a local hotel.

Latest short film "She Summoned Him" by UK filmmaker Chris Sanders and his production company Black Coppice Films is online for all to watch, free of charge, now. Check it out right here!

Director: Chris Sanders

Writer: Chris Sanders

Stars: Sarah Leigh, Chris Sanders

Chris Sanders is currently working on a feature film named "Rojan" and another short film named "The Curse of La Quintrala" - support towards these productions can be shown via the links below.



She Summoned Him is a short horror film about a female journalist who finds herself interviewing a strange guest at a local hotel. As the interview progresses, the interviewee begins to reveal a deadly secret...