"She Summoned Him", UK short film online now!

A freelance journalist investigates a creepy tale while on assignment at a local hotel.
Latest short film "She Summoned Him" by UK filmmaker Chris Sanders and his production company Black Coppice Films is online for all to watch, free of charge, now. Check it out right here!
She Summoned Him is a short horror film about a female journalist who finds herself interviewing a strange guest at a local hotel. As the interview progresses, the interviewee begins to reveal a deadly secret...
More information at https://www.chrissanderswriter.com/ and https://www.blackcoppicefilms.com/