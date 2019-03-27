HEAD COUNT: Samuel Goldwyn Films Picks up Elle Callahan's Horror Film

Earlier today it was announced that Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired Elle Callahan’s horror film Head Count. They will release the film in U.S. cinemas and on digital on June 14th.
Head Count flew under the radar last year, with a few stops on the festival circuit. In the Fall, we programmed it at a festival I help with up here in Canada. Callahan's indie horror has no shortage of mystery, chills and suspense in it. It was a nice little find for our programming team. Definitely check out when it arrives.
Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company has acquired North American rights to Elle Callahan’s horror film HEAD COUNT. The film stars Isaac W. Jay, Ashleigh Morghan, Bevin Bru, Billy Meade, Hunter Peterson, Chelcie May, Tory Freeth, Michael Herman, Amaka Obiechie, Sam Marra, and Cooper Rowe. HEAD COUNT premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival and won the Nightfall Award. The film will be released in theatres and on digital June 14.
Newcomer Evan joins a group of teens on a getaway in Joshua Tree. While exchanging ghost stories around the campfire, Evan reads aloud a mysterious chant from an internet site. From that moment, someone--or something--is among them. As unsettling, inexplicable events become more frequent, Evan realizes this summoned shape-shifting creature is targeting them to fulfill a deadly ritual.
HEAD COUNT was directed by Elle Callahan and written by Michael Nader. The film was produced by Sam Sandweiss & Brandon Somerhalder; and executive produced by Hunter Peterson, Haoliang Harvey Zhang, Elle Callahan, Eric B. Fleischman, and Lauri Apelian.
“We were struck by the unique use of popular horror influences like THE THING and IT FOLLOWS, melded with classic urban legends such as Bloody Mary. Elle Callahan has showed herself to be a smart new voice in the horror space and we are excited to help bring it to audiences,” says Miles Fineburg of Samuel Goldwyn Films.
The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Derek Kigongo at Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.
