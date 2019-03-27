HEAD COUNT: Samuel Goldwyn Films Picks up Elle Callahan's Horror Film

Earlier today it was announced that Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired Elle Callahan’s horror film Head Count. They will release the film in U.S. cinemas and on digital on June 14th.

Head Count flew under the radar last year, with a few stops on the festival circuit. In the Fall, we programmed it at a festival I help with up here in Canada. Callahan's indie horror has no shortage of mystery, chills and suspense in it. It was a nice little find for our programming team. Definitely check out when it arrives.