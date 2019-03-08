Friday One Sheet: GIRL ON THE THIRD FLOOR

Evoking the middle space between Darren Aronofsky's mother! poster, and the Russell Mills' Downward Spiral art from Nine Inch Nails' iconic 1994 album, the one-sheet for SXSW debuting Girl On The Third Floor is eye catching to say the least.

Flowers, decaying paint, the portrait of a woman in a formal dress cover the gamut of off-pastel colours, with a sharp, gothic stencil of yellow typesetting. The hand painted art is the hallmark of artist Serge Serum who favours portraits in a kind of 'evil ebb' state: Deterioration as both a compromise of beauty and revealer of truth.

Yeah, I like. I like. It brings back that strange feeling of anger and art from the early 1990s.