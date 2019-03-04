Action Star Paul Mormando To Try A New Genre!

Martial Arts Action Star Paul Mormando is taking a break from his latest action Film "Justifed Vengeance", to try his hand at a different genre. Mormando will lead the cast of the psycholigical Thriller titled "MIXXER". The Film will reunite Mormando with Redemption On Gun Hill Road Director Christopher Picone as well as Mixxer Lead actor Thomas J. Obrien.

Mixxer is a psychological thriller / crime / drama, that will leave the audience guessing who’s to blame as the protagonist is forced to face his own demons, Accused of a crime one man finds assistance in unexpected places to clear his name. Mormando is looking to try his hand at a few different genres as he is also in discussions to star as Bryan Smythe in Richard Thrift's new sci fi film Hero Smythe as well.

Mixxer which was wriiten by Caster Fagan, is set for principal photography this Spring, and will shoot in New York and New Jersey. Among the other projects Mormando will also be filming this year is his long awaited Action Drama Justified Vengeance, and is also prepping to co-star in Joe's War Director Phil Falcone's military action film "UNWANTED" .

looking forward to seeing alot more of him this year!