Workshops for emerging talent in Italy

TorinoFilmLab, an international training lab for emerging talent, is proudly announcing its new program of intensive residential workshops for film professionals coming from all over the world.

Introduced last year to complement the TorinoFilmLab training, TFL Extended offers shorter workshop formats, where TFL puts its pedagogical know-how and network of experts at the service of an international community of film professionals. A series of high quality intensive workshops that can immediately meet the participants needs in a quick and effective way, offering top-level training, project development and networking tools.

The workshops and dates for 2019 are:

TV Series

12-15 April, 2019

Script Development - Feature Film

31 May-3 June, 2019

Script Development - Documentary

14-17 June, 2019

Audience Design & Story Editing

13-16 September, 2019

Creative Production

end of November, 2019

The detailed presentation of the coming intensive workshops will be published soon.

TFL Extended – TV Series: Call for applications open



TFL Extended – TV Series is aimed to individuals or teams of scriptwriters, directors, producers and story editors working on a TV Series project at an development early stage and who are willing to dive deep into the writing and production process.

The workshop is a combination of group sessions and masterclasses with TorinoFilmLab experts, with the goal of implementing expertise and knowledge to develop TV Series projects and acquire a deep understanding of markets, audiences and broadcasters. Other than the group sessions, the participants will also have the opportunity to discuss their work in one-to-one meetings with international high profile tutors.

TFL Extended – TV Series will be held in Turin from 12th to 15th April 2019.

Discover the full call for registrations and apply here!