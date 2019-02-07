Watch All Hell Break Loose In HIGGS, A Magnificent Proof of Concept Video

"Higgs is a currently unborn creation by me as director, Eron Sheean as writer, and Ben Munz as producer. We've been quietly working on this for four years, and we now think we have a concept strong and powerful enough to show to the public and industry. Some time ago we created this promo with Silver Bullet Movies, and it should give you an idea of what we're going for. Expect a psychedelic whirlpool in which time and matter, heaven and hell collide!"

(Ouch... that looks like it hurts...)It's already more than a decade ago that we were rocked by two excellent proof-of-concept videos for a Nazi zombie cyborg project called. And while that film unfortunately got itself stuck in development hell, the director of those promos went on to makeThat director is Richard Raaphorst, and he is back with another stunning proof-of-concept video, this time for a project called. Not much is known about the story, but I have seen some stunning design art for it, the likes of which this promo just hints at. The title refers to the Higgs-boson, also called "The God Particle", the existence of which was only recently proven by the research team at CERN. The fact it exists sheds new light on how exactly our laws of physics work.Judging by this clip, some further research... doesn't go as planned. Brrr...In the words of Richard:Check the clip below, and wonder: do you want to see a film come out of this? Because I sure do!