THE MORNING AFTER: Horror Icon Tom Savini Joins Swedish Zom-Com

Drake and Bromander are inching closer and closer to getting production started. They have turned once again to their American Burger and Day of the Dead producer David Ball for help. And help he has. Ball has just enlisted the experience and expertise of horror icon Tom Savini to join the production. Savini will come on board as the Special Effects make up chief and have a role in the film as well.

"Writer-director duo Johan and Bonita have turned to veteran producer David Ball, who mentored their first movie "American Burger", to assist them with The Morning After which is a fun and fast zom-com, in the vein of Shaun of the Dead, about a gang of antiheroes stuck in a mall the morning after a zombie outbreak, looking to survive and not get anyone pregnant.

David called on his long time friend, horror guru Tom Savini to join the production as Special effects make up chief and to play the role of "CHRIS" daredevil warrior and do gooder. Tom is delighted to be associated with the movie. We approached Jan Fantl as our European producer and he is keen to help get it made. The film is in financing and hopes to roll in the Czech Republic this summer. Principal casting is underway.

Bonita says of the project, 'I am excited to have these experienced and talented people onboard to help us make this sick puppy of a movie'".