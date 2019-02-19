Netflix Creates Production Hub in Toronto, Renting Space, Creating Jobs

The other week the president of Canada's national broadcaster went off script during a panel discussion to comment on Netflix's growing influence the true north, strong and free. They went as far as comparing that influence to the colonialism of past empires. It was pretty awesome (sarcasm).

Well, if you happen to be down on Front St today and you see them running between the cars, screaming, 'The End is Nucking Figh', here is why.

Netflix has announced the creation of a production hub right here in Toronto, just down the road from our national broadcaster, leasing space from Pinewood Studios and Cinespace. That will be a total of nearly 250,000 square feet and provide jobs for up to 1,850 Canadians per year - hopefully for many of our friends scraping together a living here in our grand city and from around Canada.

Guillermo Del Toro Presents Ten After Midnight will be produced in that new space. Some Christmas movie, gathering from the title, called Let It Snow, will be produced in that new space. But more importantly, Guillermo Del Toro Presents Ten After Midnight.

Netflix has been producing many series in Toronto and across Canada since 2012. It is time to start paying rent here in Toronto as well.