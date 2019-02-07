Legendary Brings on Issa Lopez to Write, Direct Supernatural Revenge Thriller

Success looks good on Tigers Are Not Afraid's Issa Lopez. Her supernatural horror film won a bounty of awards and our collective hearts as it ruled the festival circuit last year. Not just our collective hearts but also got the attention and accolades of many heavy hitters in the horror community including Stephen King and Guillermo Del Toro.

With that being said, you should already know all this about Lopez and her film, and we have been awaiting word on when she will return to horror. Our patience will be rewarded soon at THR's Heat Vision Blog has reported today that Legendary is working with the Mexican writer/director to create a supernatural reveange thriller.

Mexican filmmaker Issa Lopez has signed a deal to write and direct a supernatural revenge thriller for Legendary. J.H. Wyman, who executive produced sci-fi TV shows Fringe and Almost Human, and Sherry Marsh, behind TV's Vikings and Pose, are attached to produce the project. Logline details for the untitled project are being kept south of the border, but the story is said to be rooted in Mexican cultural lore. Executives Jon Silk and Blake Avery will oversee for Legendary.

So yes. Not a lot of details for now, just that Lopez is back to work on another supernatural genre film. This is good enough for us.