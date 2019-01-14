Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2019 Now Open For Entry! Awards & International Showcases!

IFFR Coverage Dramas Weird Videos Musicals Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2019 Now Open For Entry!

Paul Bruce
Contributor
Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2019 Now Open For Entry!
 
Winner of Take One Magazine's Best Festival 2018 Award
Featuring the best short films of 2019 at international film festivals, 
AND
Presenting awards and trophies for the best films selected by our jury for  
Best Film, & Best Animation & Best Scottish Short!
 
This year, we're  also excited to be programming films and film partnerships 
with our 2019 partners: 
 
The Adriatic Film Festival
The Sardinia Film Festival 
Fastnet Film Festival 
Firenze FilmCorti (Florence)
Puppet Animation Scotland
Edinburgh Printmakers 
DC Independent Film Festival (Washington)
 
EDINBURGH SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
 
 
