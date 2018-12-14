LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 11 "Workshop of Demands"

“Workshop of Demands”, the eleventh episode in the LET ME BE FRANK web documentary series, focuses on the early days of Frank’s Berkeley workshops on intimacy and relationships, and the community and early performances that grew out of them. This chapter explores how the freedom, honesty and vulnerability of the workshops set the stage for innocent, outrageous and erotic public performances, parades and rehearsals, including Frank’s first performances at the late 1970s San Francisco punk mecca, The Mabuhay Gardens. Readings by Russell Shuttleworth and Linda Mac.

The episode also features “The Beginning of the Outrageous Period”, the 5th installment of “How To Handle An Anthropologist”, a recurring animated feature in the Let Me Be Frank series, from the soon-to-be-published book by the same name.



Episode 11 also includes Moore’s “An Open Letter to Jesse Helms”, read by Edna Floretta.



Music by Michael LaBash, Frank Moore’s Shaman’s Den Jams, Dr. Gruve (Russell Shuttleworth), Vinnie Spit Santino, The Family Curse, and Tha Archivez.



Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.



The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.



Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.



The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank .

See Episode 11 below!