Hello from Rachel! Also, THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE. I need to Talk!!!

Hello Guys! My Name is Rachel, and I am happy to be here and engage with fellow film-lovers. I've been looking for a film community because I just graduated from film school and my films have won 2 DGA awards, but nonetheless, I am currently working a 9-5 which is crushing my soul. I chose to join a forum to talk about movies and enjoy everyone's content as a coping mechanism to bring joy back into my life while I work here, because stories are my first love.

I made this to stay creative in this corporate world and to revive my creative soul. I can't wait to read about your thoughts on movies and see all of your work. Thanks for having me!

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE. I have seen it twice, and will be watching it for a third time to go through the script, blocking, and shooting because it's brilliant. I am a lover of horror, but I have been disappointed by the content coming out now. Horror's biggest problem these days is that it shows too much. The most recent remake of It showed the clown in the first 15 minutes, and The Conjuring showed us the nun's face fairly quickly, to name just two of many. Horror's biggest strength is in suggestion, because the monsters we create in our imaginations are far scarier than anything we can show on a screen. Reveals are fun, however, I think that modern horror gives us far too much too soon.

The Haunting of Hill House was so satisfying to watch (and the most chilling visual storytelling I have probably ever seen) because of its restraint. It concealed more than it showed, and on a script level, the plants were all paid off (Especially in Episode 5...Holy Crap).

I would love to hear your thoughts on the series, especially if you disagree! What was your favorite episode? Anything! I love juicy discussions :)

