Blood Window 2018: Co-Pro Joins Forces With Bif-Market to Develop Genre TV

At Blood Window one of the common questions groups were asked in the meetings that followed the pitches was, have they considered turning their idea into a serial series? Ah yes, televised serial programming, more buzz words I picked up on while at the market last week.
It certainly is something for future projects to consider as they work through their development. Is this idea I have something that can be turned into a serial series. As the landscape of broadcasting platforms grows and expands and more festivals open up slots for televised programming it is definitely something to consider.
As the international genre community works together to see that more projects be brought to light more regions are working together, combining their might to do so. The bridge between Europe and Latin America got a little bit sturdier this past week when Blood Window and the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) launched the B2 Genre TV Project. The collaboration moves forward with the goal of "promoting and fostering TV content specialized in Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller and Fantasy genre".
There will be an open call for projects in Argentina, in development or post, to participate in the event to be held at Bif-Market in the middle of April. I cannot help but wonder if a project like Nico Onetti's The Black Octopus, the revival of an Argentine suspense and horror series from 1985, would be on this project's radar. We will find out more as April nears.
Focused on bridging the gap between Latin American and European productions, Bif-Market launched the B2 Genre TV Project in collaboration with Blood Window and INCAA (Argentine National Film Institute). This is the first program aimed at promoting and fostering TV content specialized in Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller and Fantasy genre.
“The final aim of this agreement is to promote genre films especially genre TV series. That’s why one of the biggest genre film festival in the world, the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) - BIF Market and the largest genre film markets in Latin America, Blood Window made this agreement. Even if this year’s agreement is only based on Belgian and Argentinian TV genre productions the aim is to support all the European and Latin American TV genre projects in the future“ Guy Delmote, director BIFFF and Romain Roll, managing director BIF Market
The event will be held within the framework of the Bif-Market between April 10th to 12th including pitching sessions presentations and one-on-one meetings with representatives of the industry.
The open call will be announced during the month of December where two Argentine projects in development or post-production will be selected to be part of the program.
