Blood Window 2018: Co-Pro Joins Forces With Bif-Market to Develop Genre TV

At Blood Window one of the common questions groups were asked in the meetings that followed the pitches was, have they considered turning their idea into a serial series? Ah yes, televised serial programming, more buzz words I picked up on while at the market last week.

It certainly is something for future projects to consider as they work through their development. Is this idea I have something that can be turned into a serial series. As the landscape of broadcasting platforms grows and expands and more festivals open up slots for televised programming it is definitely something to consider.

As the international genre community works together to see that more projects be brought to light more regions are working together, combining their might to do so. The bridge between Europe and Latin America got a little bit sturdier this past week when Blood Window and the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFFF) launched the B2 Genre TV Project. The collaboration moves forward with the goal of "promoting and fostering TV content specialized in Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller and Fantasy genre".

There will be an open call for projects in Argentina, in development or post, to participate in the event to be held at Bif-Market in the middle of April. I cannot help but wonder if a project like Nico Onetti's The Black Octopus, the revival of an Argentine suspense and horror series from 1985, would be on this project's radar. We will find out more as April nears.