Have Your Say: Martin Scorsese

Last Saturday marked Martin Scorsese's 76th birthday, and if that wasn't enough to bring him to my attention (birthdays often aren't), Eureka's new Blu-ray ofarrived in the mail that afternoon.As coincidences go it's a good one: after all, Scorsese films do not get released every day. He does have made a lot of them though, either as director or producer, and has also plenty of credit mentions as writer and actor.So let's make him our topic of this week. What do you think about Martin Scorsese? Do you consider him under-rated or over-rated? What is your favorite Martin Scorsese film, and why?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!