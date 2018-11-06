BLOOD SWEAT AND TERRORS Clip: This is Why You Always Carry Your Own Lighter

Morbido Coverage Teaser Trailers Weird Features Documentaries Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
RLJE Films (NASDAQ: RLJE) will release the action/thriller film BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS on VOD, Digital and DVD on November 6, 2018. BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS stars John Hannah (The Mummy franchise), Ed Speleers (“Downtown Abbey”) and Neil Maskell (“Humans”) and features incredible stunts performed by stunt actors from major feature films including Fight Club, Wonder Woman, Ocean’s Eleven, The Matrix Reloaded and 300. RLJE Films will release BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.In BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS, there’s no running from this fight. A lethal dose of gangsters, hit men, crooked cops and guerilla fighters are headed for the ultimate showdown…with more non-stop, bare-fisted action than one movie can handle. The hardcore double crosses, desperate missions and cold-blooded revenge are loaded into every minute and won’t end until the last bullet is fired. It will take more than courage to survive, and even the best will fall.