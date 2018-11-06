BLOOD SWEAT AND TERRORS Clip: This is Why You Always Carry Your Own Lighter

Today, the new short film collection Blood, Sweat and Terrors was released in the US on VOD, Digital and DVD. The collection of shorts was compiled by our friend and director Justin McConnell. McConnell has run a short film series here in Toronto called Little Terrors for a number of years now. From that series he gleams the creme de la creme and then shares them with the World.

We have an exclusive clip from the latest collection to share with you. It just goes to show why you should always have your own lighter handy. Never reach for another man's lighter. Never ever. Have a look below.

Side note. This new collection of short film also includes the latest short film from our own Dr. Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Flow.