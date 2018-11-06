Morbido Coverage Teaser Trailers Weird Features Documentaries Festival Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

BLOOD SWEAT AND TERRORS Clip: This is Why You Always Carry Your Own Lighter

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Today, the new short film collection Blood, Sweat and Terrors was released in the US on VOD, Digital and DVD. The collection of shorts was compiled by our friend and director Justin McConnell. McConnell has run a short film series here in Toronto called Little Terrors for a number of years now. From that series he gleams the creme de la creme and then shares them with the World. 
 
 
We have an exclusive clip from the latest collection to share with you. It just goes to show why you should always have your own lighter handy. Never reach for another man's lighter. Never ever. Have a look below. 
 
 
Side note. This new collection of short film also includes the latest short film from our own Dr. Shelagh Rowan-Legg, Flow
 
 
RLJE Films (NASDAQ: RLJE) will release the action/thriller film BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS on VOD, Digital and DVD on November 6, 2018. BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS stars John Hannah (The Mummy franchise), Ed Speleers (“Downtown Abbey”) and Neil Maskell (“Humans”) and features incredible stunts performed by stunt actors from major feature films including Fight Club, Wonder Woman, Ocean’s Eleven, The Matrix Reloaded and 300. RLJE Films will release BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS on DVD for an SRP of $27.97.
 
 
In BLOOD, SWEAT AND TERRORS, there’s no running from this fight. A lethal dose of gangsters, hit men, crooked cops and guerilla fighters are headed for the ultimate showdown…with more non-stop, bare-fisted action than one movie can handle. The hardcore double crosses, desperate missions and cold-blooded revenge are loaded into every minute and won’t end until the last bullet is fired. It will take more than courage to survive, and even the best will fall.
Daniel Bernhardt Éric S. Boisvert Alexandre Carrière Benjamin de Los Santos Beau Fowler Will Gilbey Adam Horton Joe Horton Adam Mason Shelagh Rowan-Legg Paul Sloan Simon Uttley Sam Ashurst Jamie Birkett Warren Brown Lucy Clements Action Horror Thriller
