Guillermo Del Toro to Direct Stop Motion Animated PINOCCHIO For Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro will make his animated feature film debut co-directing a long desired project, a stop animated version Pinocchio for Netflix. He will also write and produce this stop motion musical set in Italy during the 1930s. 
 
Del Toro will be joined by The Jim Henson Company (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman), which will house the stop-motion animation production. 
 
The number of excellent people joining the team is staggering. Fantastic Mr. Fox's Mark Gustafson will co-direct and Adventure Time's Patrick McHale will co-write the script. Corpse Bride's Mackinnon and Saunders will create the puppets based on a design by frequent Del Toro collaborator, illustrator Guy Davis. He will serve as co-production designer and reportedly be taking inspiration from Gris Grimly’s original design for the Pinocchio character. 
 
“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” said Del Toro in a statement to TheWrap. “In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on ‘Trollhunters,’ I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy.”
 
“Throughout his distinguished career, Guillermo has exhibited mastery in inspiring people through his magical worlds filled with unforgettable and magnificent characters, from the monsters in Pan’s Labyrinth to the aquatic beast in The Shape of Water,” added Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family at Netflix. “We are incredibly excited to expand our relationship with Guillermo and we know that his deeply touching vision for bringing Pinocchio to life on Netflix will be embraced by audiences the world over.”
