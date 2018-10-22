Guillermo Del Toro to Direct Stop Motion Animated PINOCCHIO For Netflix

Guillermo Del Toro will make his animated feature film debut co-directing a long desired project, a stop animated version Pinocchio for Netflix. He will also write and produce this stop motion musical set in Italy during the 1930s.

Del Toro will be joined by The Jim Henson Company (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman), which will house the stop-motion animation production.

The number of excellent people joining the team is staggering. Fantastic Mr. Fox's Mark Gustafson will co-direct and Adventure Time's Patrick McHale will co-write the script. Corpse Bride's Mackinnon and Saunders will create the puppets based on a design by frequent Del Toro collaborator, illustrator Guy Davis. He will serve as co-production designer and reportedly be taking inspiration from Gris Grimly’s original design for the Pinocchio character.

But seriously, they already had us at stop animation.