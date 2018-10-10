EMMY JAMES WINS BEST ACTRESS FOR SARAH Q; JOHN GALLAGHER TO BE HONORED WITH CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Emmy James has won the prize for Best Actress in a Feature Film in the title role of Sarah Q, the new independent feature film from award-winning director John Gallagher (The Deli, The Networker).. The movie is described as a serio-comic tale of a young girl’s struggle to succeed at a Manhattan acting conservatory. The festival, headed by Michele and Bill (nephew of Paul) Sorvino, also honored Sarah Q with nominations for Best Director (Gallagher) and Best Supporting Actor (Garry Pastore of HBO’s The Deuce),

Sarah Q stars newcomers Emmy James and Ashlee Macropoulos in their starring debuts. Ms. James studied with Gallagher in his acclaimed One on One acting class, and with co-writer Joe Benedetto, crafted the role specifically for her. Sarah Q boasts an impressive cast of veterans, including Garry Pastore (The Deuce), The Sopranos stars Tony Sirico (“Paulie Walnuts”), Vincent Pastore (“Big Pussy”), Federico Castelluccio (“Furio”), along with Academy Award nominees Burt Young (the Rocky films) and Sally Kirkland (Anna), and character actors Joseph D’Onofrio (Goodfellas) Steve Stanulis (The Networker) and George V. Andreakos (Apalachin). The movie will be released in early 2019

The Cutting Room International Short Film Festival will present Gallagher with their inaugural Lifetime Career Achievement Award at the Cutting Room on Sunday October 21.