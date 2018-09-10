The new Conscious Cartoons Animation Festival celebrates films from around the world with socially aware themes

The new Conscious Cartoons International Animation Festival, coming to Vashon Island September 14-16, 2018, is the first of its kind worldwide. Conscious Cartoons will feature three days of outstanding animated shorts – many award-winning – from around the world with socially conscious, humanist themes, and includes something for everyone, from kids to adults. The festival will harness the power of animation to inspire compassion and provide insights into the human condition in ways that live action media often fails to do.



Immerse yourself in community and arts. Conscious Cartoons offers an unique weekend escape for cinephiles, artists, families and adventurous tourists, alike. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet animators from around the world and see films from India, Egypt, France, and other far-flung locales while enjoying food and drink from Vashon Island businesses. The schedule also encourages visitors to get out and explore the island between screenings. More info about how to make it a Vashon weekend below, and additional travel details on the festival website here.



Along with promoting greater awareness of social issues, the festival will award independent animators cash prizes – over $20,000 total – in multiple categories, including a $5,000 award for Best Children’s Film, sponsored by Seattle’s Committee for Children.



The Conscious Cartoons International Animation Festival will take place at the Vashon Theatre on Vashon Island, WA. A short ferry ride (10 to 20 minutes) from both Seattle and Tacoma, Vashon Island is a jewel in the Puget Sound known for its vibrant arts culture, progressive attitudes, and stunning vistas.



Conscious Cartoons is founded by animator Bill Jarcho. According to Jarcho, “Conscious Cartoons was born as an urgent call-to-action to help counter the racism, xenophobia, and moral decay evident in our society today. This festival aims to awaken insight, justice, and compassion through the uniquely transcendent medium of animation.



The festival features eight curated programs. Visit the festival's Programs Page to learn more about each.

---



TICKET INFORMATION

Eight different programs will be featured with each program comprised of different films. Programs details are at consciouscartoons.org. Tickets are only available at the box office day of the show or online at the Vashon Theatre site here.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS:

$10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors

FESTIVAL PASS:

The $30 Festival Pass includes entry to four programs (and a free small popcorn at one show).

---

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS



JOAN GRATZ LIVE AND IN-PERSON:

Academy Award winning animation director Joan Gratz “live and in- person”Joan Gratz is an American artist, animator, and filmmaker who specializes in clay painting, and is best known for her 1992 Oscar-winning film Mona Lisa Descending a Staircase. She will present a series of her films and talk about her 50+ year career in animation. Her films range in content through painterly expressions of poetry, improvised abstraction, and animated social documentary.



WHEN I HEAR THE BIRD SING:

“What have you been through? How is it now? And what would you like to be when you grow up?” Norwegian filmmaker Trine Vallevik Håbjørg puts these questions to five children from the Ivory Coast who, following the outbreak of war there, now live in a refugee camp in neighboring Liberia. The children talk about loved ones they have lost and how they had to flee, leaving everything behind. Someday, they want to be a pro soccer player, a doctor, a school principal or the president. Here in the UNHCR camp, they are safe and it’s possible to be cheerful and play games. According to Tai, it’s a place where his heart can rest.

Film Prizes:

2017 New York International Children’s Film Festival: Jury Award for Best Animated Short, 2016 Chicago International Children’s Film Festival: The Liv Ullmann Peace Prize; Youth Jury Prize: Animated Short Film; Adult Jury 2nd Prize: Animated Short Film, 2017 International Trick Film Festival, Stuttgart: Best Children’s Film, 2017 Norwegian Documentary Film Festival: Honorable

Mention.

HALF A LIFE:

After a traumatic encounter, a young, gay Egyptian joins the LGBT rights movement. When his safety is jeopardized, he must choose whether to stay in the country he loves or seek asylum elsewhere as a refugee. HALF A LIFE is a timely story of activism and hope, set in the increasingly dangerous, oppressive, and unstable social climate of Egypt today.

Film Prizes:

Mumbai Film Festival: The Golden Gateway Award - Short

International Queer & Migrant Film Festival: Best Short

Twist: Seattle Queer Film Festival: Most Innovative Short Film



THE SUNSHINE BOY:

Inspired by the real events surrounding the tragic 1999 Columbine Shooting, this three-minute, rotoscope-animated short film from writer/director Naaman Azhari consists of a mother’s voiceover about her artistic, sensitive, and perhaps misunderstood son, a high school student. As she dotes on his distinctions, we see his side of these emotions and the horror they unleash.



Other Award-Winning films that will be featured in Conscious Cartoons: