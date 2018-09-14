Toronto Film Festival Coverage Sci-Fi Hollywood Videos International Reviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Beyond Fest 2018: Complete Lineup Includes a Bounty of Restorations, New Faves And Free Screenings

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The other week we announced the Cronenberg retrospective playing at Beyond Fest at the end of the month. The festival has announced its regular lineup and it is a joyfully diverse mix of old and new flicks. 
 
There are some very cool restoration and 35mm screenings planned for the festival. Anime classic Akira will play at the fest on 35mm, along with Bubba Ho-Tep, The Wicker Man and Flash Gordon.
 
There will be a double dip of Carpenter's Halloween and the newest chapter from David Gordon Green which took TIFF by storm last weekend. Sonny Chiba (SONNY! CHIBA!) will attend a screening of his 1977 flick Doberman Cop. The cast of The Monster Squad will attend a screening of the monster classic. 
 
And if you suffer from starving filmmaker syndrome then fear not because the Shudder Theatre is offering free screenings of some very good films. To start there will be a screening of spaghetti western classic Django's new restoration! There are some contemporary hits as well. My favorite scary movie from the past year, Demian Rugna's Terrified, is playing for free. The Wind, The Standoff at Sparrow Creek, Anna and the Apocalypse, Border and Luz are also among the free screenings. There is no reason for you not to attend at least one screening this year when they're just giving them away. 
 
The full press release follows. 
 
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE FOR  
 
THE RETURN OF LA’S BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVAL   
 
Complimenting 13-film Cronenberg retrospective, Beyond Fest completes its biggest line up with 24 West Coast Premieres including HALLOWEEN, BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE, CLIMAX, DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE, WIDOWS, LORDS OF CHAOS, world premieres of BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME 2 and MONSTER PARTY, and an encore preview of SUSPIRIA.
 
Los Angeles, CA – Friday, September 14, 2018 - Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2018 programming featuring 46 features and 24 West Coast premieres of cinematic excess. Co-presented by Hulu and Shudder, Beyond Fest returns to Hollywood’s famed Egyptian Theatre for 14 days of cinematic splendor spanning Wednesday, September 26th - Tuesday, October 9th to generate funds for the nonprofit 501c3 American Cinematheque.  
 
With a diverse slate celebrating cinema from all corners of the globe Beyond Fest is proud to open with Gaspar Noe’s dizzying acid-nightmare CLIMAX, with star Sofia Boutella in person, while closing night honors are bestowed upon S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn and their uber-rugged crime-opus DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE. Other hotly-anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts in the Hulu Theatre include BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE with writer/director Drew Goddard in person, LORDS OF CHAOS presented unrated and uncut by director Jonas Åckerlund, AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN with stars Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson joining director Jim Hosking in person, Steve McQueen’s electrifying, female-led thriller, WIDOWS, master director Zhang Yimou’s jaw-dropping return to martial arts/wuxia, SHADOW and the triumphant return of Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero for the world premiere of BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME 2. The Hulu Theatre will also debut a series of festive shorts created specifically by Hulu for their annual Huluween celebration.  
 
Two of fall’s biggest genre heavyweights, HALLOWEEN and SUSPIRIA, receive very special screenings both in and out of this year’s festival. David Gordon Green’s electrifying HALLOWEEN headlines ‘Halloween Day:’ a triple-bill celebration of The Shape that also features John Carpenter’s mythic original and BLACK CHRISTMAS – personally selected by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride as a key inspiration behind their new nightmare. Halloween Day festivities also include a HALLOWEEN flash tattoo parlor, Mondo/Death Waltz pop-up featuring exclusive products, and a live, in-theater recording of the Shock Waves podcast featuring the original Shape, Nick Castle. Luca Guadagnino’s brilliantly provocative take on Dario Argento’s seminal SUSPIRIA conjures witches out of festival via two sneak screenings on October 22nd. Courtesy of Amazon Studios, SUSPIRIA will screen twice for free at the world famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.
 
“We’re honored we get to champion the best filmakers in the world with the best film fans in the world,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. “To pair something as instantly-iconic as HALLOWEEN with a discovery like Emma Tammi’s chilling THE WIND is a dream come true.” 
 
The most beloved cult classics are celebrated with abundance via a series of special event screenings throughout the festival. Director Slava Tsukerman brings the all-new 4K restoration of his timeless Nu-York odessey, LIQUID SKY, hometown superhero Don Coscarelli launches his new book, True Indie, with a free screening of his mumified masterpiece, BUBBA HO TEP, and martial arts legend Sonny Chiba joins in person with the immortal DOBERMAN COP. Horror icon/aficionado/director/writer Eli Roth presents part 1 of the "Slashers" episode from his upcoming AMC series, "AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror," along with the West Coast premiere of the painstakingly restored MANIAC in dazzlingly grimy 4K. Joining Roth for a discussion of all things horror will be MANIAC director William Lustig. Two genre classics are revisted via double bills featuring all-new documentaires as Andre Gower rallies THE MONSTER SQUAD cast and crew to suit up for a special screening paired with WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS doc, and Sam Jones and Melody Anderson reunite once more for a 35mm screening of FLASH GORDON and LIFE AFTER FLASH. Anime masterpiece AKIRA and Robin Hardy’s pagan pleasurefest, THE WICKER MAN, are both given mega-rare 35mm screenings.
 
Beyond Fest welcomes the return of genre streaming platform Shudder as its co-presenting sponsor, a partnership that provides 14 screenings (11 West Coast premieres) absolutely free to film fans. Every night, the 90-seat ‘Shudder Theatre’ will feature a brand new film selected from across the world including the world premiere of Chris von Hoffmann’s instant splatter classic, MONSTER PARTY, Emma Tammi’s haunting THE WIND, BORDER, the latest fairytale from the mind of John Ajvide Lindqvist the creator of LET THE RIGHT ONE IN, the feel-good festivities of zombie-musical ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE, Henry Dunham no-nonsense-tough-as-nails THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK, Gustav Möller’s breathtaking thriller THE GUILTY. Shudder also flexes its global reach with four specially-selected thrill rides: Demián Rugna’s TERRIFIED, Orson Oblowitz’s THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. and Jérémie Guez’s A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART.
 
See below for the full lineup of newly announced film titles for Beyond Fest 2018. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Friday, September 14th at 12PM PST.
 
BEYOND FEST 2018 PROGRAM
 
HULU THEATRE
 
AKIRA in 35mm
 
Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo
Country: Japan
Runtime: 124 min.
Year: 1988
 
AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Jim Hosking
Country: USA
Runtime: 108 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, Jim Hosking in Person
 
BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Drew Goddard
Country: USA                                                                   
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Drew Goddard and Jeremy Latchman in Person
 
BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME TWO
 
World Premiere
 
Director: Justin MacGregor
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Justin MacGregor in Person
 
BLACK CHRISTMAS
 
Director: Bob Clark
 
Country: Canada
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 1974
 
BUBBA HO-TEP in 35mm (Free Screening)
 
Director: Don Coscarelli
Country: USA
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2002
GUESTS: Don Coscarelli and Reggie Bannister in Person
 
CLIMAX
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Gaspar Noé
Country: France
Runtime: 96 min
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Sofia Boutella in Person
 
DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: S. Craig Zahler
Country: USA
Runtime: 159 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Dallas Sonnier in person
 
DOBERMAN COP
 
Director: Kinji FukasakuIT
Country: Japan
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 1977
Guests: Sonny Chiba in person
 
THE WICKER MAN in 35mm
 
Director: Robin Hardy
Country: UK
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 1973
 
ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORROR
 
Co-presented with Cinematic Void + Friday Night Frights
 
World Premiere
 
Country: USA
Runtime: 42 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: William Lustig and Eli Roth in Person
 
FLASH GORDON in 35mm
 
Director: Mike Hodges
Country: USA
Runtime: 111 min.
Year: 1980  
GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person
  
HALLOWEEN
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: David Gordon Green
Country: USA
Runtime: 109 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person
 
HALLOWEEN
 
Director: John Carpenter
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1978
GUESTS: Malek Akkad in person
 
LIFE AFTER FLASH
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Lisa Downs
Country: UK
Runtime: 94 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in person
 
LIQUID SKY - 4K Restoration
 
Director: Slava Tsukerman
 
Country: USA
Runtime: 112 min.
Year: 1982
GUESTS: Slava Tsukerman in Person
 
LORDS OF CHAOS
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Jonas Åkerlund
Country: UK, Sweden
Runtime: 112 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Jonas Åkerlund in Person
 
MANIAC – 4K Digital Restoration
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: William Lustig
Country: USA
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 1980
GUESTS: Bill Lustig and Eli Roth in Person
 
THE MONSTER SQUAD
 
Director: Fred Dekker
Country: USA
Runtime: 79 min.
Year: 1987
GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker
  
SHADOW
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Zhang Yimou
Country: China
Runtime: 116 min.
Year: 2018
 
WIDOWS
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Steve McQueen
Country: USA, UK
Runtime: 128 min.
Year: 2018
 
WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS
 
Director: Andre Gower
Country: USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred Dekker
 
 
SHUDDER THEATRE
 
A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jérémie Guez
Country: Belgium, France
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2018
 
ABSURD presented by Rendezvous (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere - New 4K Scan
 
Director: Joe D’Amato
Country: Italy
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 1981
 
ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK - Restoration (Free Screening)
 
Presented by CInematic Void
 
Director:  Sergio Martino
Country:   Italy, Spain
Runtime:  88 min
Year:  1972
 
ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: John McPhail
Country: USA, UK
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 2017
 
THE BOAT (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Winston Azzopardi
Country: UK
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 2018
 
BORDER (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Ali Abbasi
Country: Sweden
Runtime: 101 min.
Year: 2018
 
DJANGO - Restoration (Free Screening)
 
Presented by CInematic Void
 
Director:  Sergio Corbucci
Country:   Italy, Spain
Runtime:  91 min
Year:  1966
 
THE GUILTY (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Gustav Möller
Country: Denmark
Runtime: 85 min.
Year: 2018
 
LUZ (Free Screening)
 
Director: Tilman Singer
Country: Germany
Runtime: 70 min.
Year: 2018
 
MONSTER PARTY (Free Screening)
 
World Premiere
 
Director: Chris von Hoffmann
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2018
 
THE NIGHTSHIFTER (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Dennison Ramalho
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 110 min.
Year: 2018
 
THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Orson Oblowitz
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Orson Oblowitz
 
THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Henry Dunham
Country: USA
Runtime: 88 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Henry Dunham, Dallas Sonnier and cast and crew in person
 
TERRIFIED (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Demián Rugna
Country: Argentina
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 2017
 
THE WIND (Free Screening)
 
West Coast Premiere
 
Director: Emma Tammi
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 min.
Year: 2018
GUESTS: Emma Tammi and cast and crew in person
