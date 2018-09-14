Beyond Fest 2018: Complete Lineup Includes a Bounty of Restorations, New Faves And Free Screenings

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Sci-Fi Hollywood Videos International Reviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL SLATE FORTHE RETURN OF LA’S BIGGEST GENRE FILM FESTIVALComplimenting 13-film Cronenberg retrospective, Beyond Fest completes its biggest line up with 24 West Coast Premieres including HALLOWEEN, BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE, CLIMAX, DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE, WIDOWS, LORDS OF CHAOS, world premieres of BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME 2 and MONSTER PARTY, and an encore preview of SUSPIRIA.Los Angeles, CA – Friday, September 14, 2018 - Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the US, is excited to announce its complete slate of 2018 programming featuring 46 features and 24 West Coast premieres of cinematic excess. Co-presented by Hulu and Shudder, Beyond Fest returns to Hollywood’s famed Egyptian Theatre for 14 days of cinematic splendor spanning Wednesday, September 26th - Tuesday, October 9th to generate funds for the nonprofit 501c3 American Cinematheque.With a diverse slate celebrating cinema from all corners of the globe Beyond Fest is proud to open with Gaspar Noe’s dizzying acid-nightmare CLIMAX, with star Sofia Boutella in person, while closing night honors are bestowed upon S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn and their uber-rugged crime-opus DRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETE. Other hotly-anticipated titles making their West Coast debuts in the Hulu Theatre include BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE with writer/director Drew Goddard in person, LORDS OF CHAOS presented unrated and uncut by director Jonas Åckerlund, AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN with stars Aubrey Plaza and Craig Robinson joining director Jim Hosking in person, Steve McQueen’s electrifying, female-led thriller, WIDOWS, master director Zhang Yimou’s jaw-dropping return to martial arts/wuxia, SHADOW and the triumphant return of Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero for the world premiere of BEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME 2. The Hulu Theatre will also debut a series of festive shorts created specifically by Hulu for their annual Huluween celebration.Two of fall’s biggest genre heavyweights, HALLOWEEN and SUSPIRIA, receive very special screenings both in and out of this year’s festival. David Gordon Green’s electrifying HALLOWEEN headlines ‘Halloween Day:’ a triple-bill celebration of The Shape that also features John Carpenter’s mythic original and BLACK CHRISTMAS – personally selected by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride as a key inspiration behind their new nightmare. Halloween Day festivities also include a HALLOWEEN flash tattoo parlor, Mondo/Death Waltz pop-up featuring exclusive products, and a live, in-theater recording of the Shock Waves podcast featuring the original Shape, Nick Castle. Luca Guadagnino’s brilliantly provocative take on Dario Argento’s seminal SUSPIRIA conjures witches out of festival via two sneak screenings on October 22nd. Courtesy of Amazon Studios, SUSPIRIA will screen twice for free at the world famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.“We’re honored we get to champion the best filmakers in the world with the best film fans in the world,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. “To pair something as instantly-iconic as HALLOWEEN with a discovery like Emma Tammi’s chilling THE WIND is a dream come true.”The most beloved cult classics are celebrated with abundance via a series of special event screenings throughout the festival. Director Slava Tsukerman brings the all-new 4K restoration of his timeless Nu-York odessey, LIQUID SKY, hometown superhero Don Coscarelli launches his new book, True Indie, with a free screening of his mumified masterpiece, BUBBA HO TEP, and martial arts legend Sonny Chiba joins in person with the immortal DOBERMAN COP. Horror icon/aficionado/director/writer Eli Roth presents part 1 of the "Slashers" episode from his upcoming AMC series, "AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror," along with the West Coast premiere of the painstakingly restored MANIAC in dazzlingly grimy 4K. Joining Roth for a discussion of all things horror will be MANIAC director William Lustig. Two genre classics are revisted via double bills featuring all-new documentaires as Andre Gower rallies THE MONSTER SQUAD cast and crew to suit up for a special screening paired with WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDS doc, and Sam Jones and Melody Anderson reunite once more for a 35mm screening of FLASH GORDON and LIFE AFTER FLASH. Anime masterpiece AKIRA and Robin Hardy’s pagan pleasurefest, THE WICKER MAN, are both given mega-rare 35mm screenings.Beyond Fest welcomes the return of genre streaming platform Shudder as its co-presenting sponsor, a partnership that provides 14 screenings (11 West Coast premieres) absolutely free to film fans. Every night, the 90-seat ‘Shudder Theatre’ will feature a brand new film selected from across the world including the world premiere of Chris von Hoffmann’s instant splatter classic, MONSTER PARTY, Emma Tammi’s haunting THE WIND, BORDER, the latest fairytale from the mind of John Ajvide Lindqvist the creator of LET THE RIGHT ONE IN, the feel-good festivities of zombie-musical ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE, Henry Dunham no-nonsense-tough-as-nails THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK, Gustav Möller’s breathtaking thriller THE GUILTY. Shudder also flexes its global reach with four specially-selected thrill rides: Demián Rugna’s TERRIFIED, Orson Oblowitz’s THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. and Jérémie Guez’s A BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART.See below for the full lineup of newly announced film titles for Beyond Fest 2018. Tickets will be on sale via Brown Paper Tickets on Friday, September 14th at 12PM PST.BEYOND FEST 2018 PROGRAMHULU THEATREAKIRA in 35mmDirector: Katsuhiro ÔtomoCountry: JapanRuntime: 124 min.Year: 1988AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINNWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jim HoskingCountry: USARuntime: 108 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, Jim Hosking in PersonBAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Drew GoddardCountry: USAYear: 2018GUESTS: Drew Goddard and Jeremy Latchman in PersonBEST F(R)IENDS: VOLUME TWOWorld PremiereDirector: Justin MacGregorCountry: USARuntime: 120 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero and Justin MacGregor in PersonBLACK CHRISTMASDirector: Bob ClarkCountry: CanadaRuntime: 98 min.Year: 1974BUBBA HO-TEP in 35mm (Free Screening)Director: Don CoscarelliCountry: USARuntime: 92 min.Year: 2002GUESTS: Don Coscarelli and Reggie Bannister in PersonCLIMAXWest Coast PremiereDirector: Gaspar NoéCountry: FranceRuntime: 96 minYear: 2018GUESTS: Sofia Boutella in PersonDRAGGED ACROSS CONCRETEWest Coast PremiereDirector: S. Craig ZahlerCountry: USARuntime: 159 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: S. Craig Zahler, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai White, Dallas Sonnier in personDOBERMAN COPDirector: Kinji FukasakuITCountry: JapanRuntime: 90 min.Year: 1977Guests: Sonny Chiba in personTHE WICKER MAN in 35mmDirector: Robin HardyCountry: UKRuntime: 88 min.Year: 1973ELI ROTH’S HISTORY OF HORRORCo-presented with Cinematic Void + Friday Night FrightsWorld PremiereCountry: USARuntime: 42 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: William Lustig and Eli Roth in PersonFLASH GORDON in 35mmDirector: Mike HodgesCountry: USARuntime: 111 min.Year: 1980GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in personHALLOWEENWest Coast PremiereDirector: David Gordon GreenCountry: USARuntime: 109 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Malek Akkad in personHALLOWEENDirector: John CarpenterCountry: USARuntime: 91 min.Year: 1978GUESTS: Malek Akkad in personLIFE AFTER FLASHWest Coast PremiereDirector: Lisa DownsCountry: UKRuntime: 94 min.Year: 2017GUESTS: Lisa Downs, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson in personLIQUID SKY - 4K RestorationDirector: Slava TsukermanCountry: USARuntime: 112 min.Year: 1982GUESTS: Slava Tsukerman in PersonLORDS OF CHAOSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jonas ÅkerlundCountry: UK, SwedenRuntime: 112 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Jonas Åkerlund in PersonMANIAC – 4K Digital RestorationWest Coast PremiereDirector: William LustigCountry: USARuntime: 87 min.Year: 1980GUESTS: Bill Lustig and Eli Roth in PersonTHE MONSTER SQUADDirector: Fred DekkerCountry: USARuntime: 79 min.Year: 1987GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred DekkerSHADOWWest Coast PremiereDirector: Zhang YimouCountry: ChinaRuntime: 116 min.Year: 2018WIDOWSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Steve McQueenCountry: USA, UKRuntime: 128 min.Year: 2018WOLFMAN’S GOT NARDSDirector: Andre GowerCountry: USARuntime: 91 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Andre Gower, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Regehr, Stephen Macht, Lisa Fuller, Adam Carl, Tom Woodruff Jr., Michael MacKay, Fred DekkerSHUDDER THEATREA BLUEBIRD IN MY HEART (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Jérémie GuezCountry: Belgium, FranceRuntime: 85 min.Year: 2018ABSURD presented by Rendezvous (Free Screening)West Coast Premiere - New 4K ScanDirector: Joe D’AmatoCountry: ItalyRuntime: 89 min.Year: 1981ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK - Restoration (Free Screening)Presented by CInematic VoidDirector: Sergio MartinoCountry: Italy, SpainRuntime: 88 minYear: 1972ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: John McPhailCountry: USA, UKRuntime: 92 min.Year: 2017THE BOAT (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Winston AzzopardiCountry: UKRuntime: 100 min.Year: 2018BORDER (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Ali AbbasiCountry: SwedenRuntime: 101 min.Year: 2018DJANGO - Restoration (Free Screening)Presented by CInematic VoidDirector: Sergio CorbucciCountry: Italy, SpainRuntime: 91 minYear: 1966THE GUILTY (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Gustav MöllerCountry: DenmarkRuntime: 85 min.Year: 2018LUZ (Free Screening)Director: Tilman SingerCountry: GermanyRuntime: 70 min.Year: 2018MONSTER PARTY (Free Screening)World PremiereDirector: Chris von HoffmannCountry: USARuntime: 90 min.Year: 2018THE NIGHTSHIFTER (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Dennison RamalhoCountry: BrazilRuntime: 110 min.Year: 2018THE QUEEN OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Orson OblowitzCountry: USARuntime: 90 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Orson OblowitzTHE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Henry DunhamCountry: USARuntime: 88 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Henry Dunham, Dallas Sonnier and cast and crew in personTERRIFIED (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Demián RugnaCountry: ArgentinaRuntime: 87 min.Year: 2017THE WIND (Free Screening)West Coast PremiereDirector: Emma TammiCountry: USARuntime: 89 min.Year: 2018GUESTS: Emma Tammi and cast and crew in person