Watch This Stirring Teaser Trailer For Alfonso Cuarón's ROMA

A new teaser trailer for Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma has arrived and if you are looking to watch a master at work then look no further. Few trailers have stirred me emotionally as this one just has. That hug that Sofia gives her husband at the beginning. The look on her son's face as the family drives out. The performances so far look terrific.

And to say that the visuals and camera work are exceptional is an understatement. The dolly and pan work of his camera is bar none. I do not know why I am nerding out about that as well but I am just so in love with the photography I am seeing in this new teaser trailer.

Check it out below. Roma will have its Canadian Premiere at TIFF 2018 and on Netflix later this year. It was produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media.