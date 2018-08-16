Toronto Film Festival Coverage International Interviews Festival Interviews Action Movies Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Watch This Stirring Teaser Trailer For Alfonso Cuarón's ROMA

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
A new teaser trailer for Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma has arrived and if you are looking to watch a master at work then look no further. Few trailers have stirred me emotionally as this one just has. That hug that Sofia gives her husband at the beginning. The look on her son's face as the family drives out. The performances so far look terrific. 
 
And to say that the visuals and camera work are exceptional is an understatement. The dolly and pan work of his camera is bar none. I do not know why I am nerding out about that as well but I am just so in love with the photography I am seeing in this new teaser trailer. 
 
Check it out below. Roma will have its Canadian Premiere at TIFF 2018 and on Netflix later this year. It was produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Participant Media.
 
ROMA chronicles a turbulent year in the lives of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Cuarón, inspired by the women from his childhood, delivers an artful ode to the matriarchy that shaped his world.
 
A vivid portrayal of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil, ROMA follows a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy García), also Mixteca, who work for a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma.  Mother of four, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the extended absence of her husband, Cleo faces her own devastating news that threatens to distract her from caring for Sofia’s children, whom she loves as her own. While trying to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined, Cleo and Sofia quietly wrestle with changes infiltrating the family home in a country facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators.
 
Filmed in luminous black and white, ROMA is an intimate, gut-wrenching and ultimately life-affirming portrait of the ways, small and large, one family maintains its balance in a time of personal, social and political strife.
 
