Venice 2018: Guadagnino's SUSPIRIA Introduces Its Three Mothers In This New Trailer

Luca Guadagnino's upcoming remake of Dario Argento's Suspiria is one of the most anticipated films of the year by genre film fans, and we are no exception. With its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival looming, producers at Amazon Studios have released the first full trailer for the film and it is clear that this will be a very different films from Argento's iconic '77 masterpiece.

The new trailer incorporates a lot of new and different footage, along with some expository dialogue discussing some of the elements that this film and its predecessor will share, namely the concept of the Three Mothers that played into Argento's films for almost thirty years. Playing the lead role of Susie Bannion in the film is Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey), who will portray a student at an elite dance academy led by a kind of mystical mistress in Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). We are given more of an insight into the world of Guadagnino's Suspiria and the way it takes Argento's basic premise and turns it on its head.

I, like many other fans, was trepidatious about a remake of one of my favorite films, but Guadagnino's new vision looks captivating, and I'm definitely into it. Following the premiere at Venice, Suspiria will open in New York and Los Angeles on October 26th, before going wide the following week on November 2nd. Here's a little more about the film from Amazon Studios:

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe's artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

