THE MOST DANGEROUS YEAR Makes East Coast Premiere at Flickers' Rhode Island Film Fest

Filmmaker Vlada Knowlton is bringing her new film THE MOST DANGEROUS YEAR to Rhode Island on August 10, where it will make its East Coast premiere at Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival.

The runner up for Best Documentary at the Seattle International Film Festival, THE MOST DANGEROUS YEAR presents a political battle relevant to the entire nation, as well as an intimate portrait of director Vlada Knownton's struggle to protect her 5-year-old transgender daughter from discriminatory laws.

The film will be of particular interest to people in New England, who are facing a similar fight for transgender civil rights in the form of a ballot measure on the Massachusetts November ballot.



Says director Knowlton: "In 2016 we faced a ballot initiative in Washington State similar to the one Massachusetts is now facing. We fought against false claims that transgender adults and children using bathrooms appropriate for their gender identity leads to predatory crimes in bathrooms. We fought against invidious claims that the mere physical presence of innocent transgender women and girls is somehow an assault on cisgender women and girls. In the end it has never been anything more than discrimination against innocent people; the barefaced attempts to dehumanize and marginalize people who are born different from a majority. We defeated this attempt to legalize discrimination in Washington State and I am confident that the people of Massachusetts will defeat it as well."

The film was warmly received by critics after it's world premeire in Seattle. According to Mike Ward, president of the Seattle Film Critics Assocation, "THE MOST DANGEROUS YEAR excels in doing what great politically-charged pieces of art often do. Knowlton centers us, grabs our focus, and makes us listen. She shows us the good, juxtaposed with the bad, and reminds us that even when the loudest and most vulgar command all the media attention, love needs to stay vigilant and defiant in the face of institutional bigotry and marginalization."