MOTELX 2018: Complete Lineup Announced

Next week the city of Lisbon, Portugal, will embrace six whole days of genre cinema during the 12th annual MOTELX film festival. We have already written about the first wave of titles and the nine European feature films vying for the Méliès d’argent, the winner going on to Sitges at the end of September to compete for the Méliès d'Or. The complete list of films screening at the festival have been revealed and more gems are coming to the festival.

Leigh Wannell will be in town to lead a master class about his career and his latest film, the terrific Upgrade, will play at the festival. Wannell will also host screenings of Insidious Chapter 3 and the original Mad Max. [REC] director Paco Plaza will also lead a master class on Spanish cinema and be at the screening of his latest Veronica. Ghost Stories' Andy Nyman will be on hand to discuss his film in Getting the Fear. Xavier Gens' Cold Skin is coming to the festival and along with with Pascal Laugier (Ghostland) he will discuss the recent French wave of horror in Dissecting New French Extremity.

A bevy of top Asian region titles are coming to the festival including Joko Anwar's Satan's Slaves, Giddens Ko's mon mon mons Monsters, Ueda Shinichiro's One Cut of the Dead and Ujicha's Violence Voyager.

The complete list of all festures, short films and events is below. Previously announced feature titles are in bold.