MOTELX 2018: Complete Lineup Announced

Next week the city of Lisbon, Portugal, will embrace six whole days of genre cinema during the 12th annual MOTELX film festival. We have already written about the first wave of titles and the nine European feature films vying for the Méliès d’argent, the winner going on to Sitges at the end of September to compete for the Méliès d'Or. The complete list of films screening at the festival have been revealed and more gems are coming to the festival.
Leigh Wannell will be in town to lead a master class about his career and his latest film, the terrific Upgrade, will play at the festival. Wannell will also host screenings of Insidious Chapter 3 and the original Mad Max. [REC] director Paco Plaza will also lead a master class on Spanish cinema and be at the screening of his latest Veronica. Ghost Stories' Andy Nyman will be on hand to discuss his film in Getting the Fear. Xavier Gens' Cold Skin is coming to the festival and along with with Pascal Laugier (Ghostland) he will discuss the recent French wave of horror in Dissecting New French Extremity.
A bevy of top Asian region titles are coming to the festival including Joko Anwar's Satan's Slaves, Giddens Ko's mon mon mons Monsters, Ueda Shinichiro's One Cut of the Dead and Ujicha's Violence Voyager.
The complete list of all festures, short films and events is below. Previously announced feature titles are in bold.
MOTELX 2018 (12th Edition)
4-9 SEP
PROGRAMME
MOTELX Award - Best European Horror Feature Film / Méliès d’argent
. Anna and the Apocalypse (John McPhail, United Kingdom, 2017) - In presence of the director
. Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil (Paulo Urkijo Alijo, Spain, 2017) - In presence of the director
. Four Hands (Oliver Kienle, Germany, 2017) - In presence of the director
. Ghost Stories (Jeremy Dyson, Andy Nyman, United Kingdom, 2017) - In presence of the director
. Hagazussa: A Heathen’s Curse (Lukas Feigelfeld, Germany, 2017) - In presence of the director
. Inner Ghosts (Paulo Leite, Portugal/Brazil, 2018) - In presence of the director / World Premiere
. Knife+Heart (Yann Gonzalez, France, 2018) - In presence of the director
. Luz (Tilman Singer, Germany, 2018) - In presence of the director
. Mutant Blast (Fernando Alle, Portugal/USA, 2018) - In presence of the director / World Premiere
Room Service
. The Nun (Corin Hardy, USA, 2018) - Opening
. Elizabeth Harvest (Sebastian Gutierrez, USA, 2018) - Closing - European Premiere
. Brothers’ Nest (Jaime Browne, Australia, 2018)
. Cam (Daniel Goldhaber, USA, 2018) - European Premiere
. The Cleaning Lady (Jon Knautz, USA, 2018)
. Cold Skin (Xavier Gens, Spain, 2017) - In presence of the director
. Cutterhead (Rasmus Kloster Bro, Denmark, 2017)
. Don’t Leave Home (Michael Tully, USA, 2018)
. Exorcism of Mary Lamb (Yasumasa Konno, Japan, 2018) - World Premiere
. Fake Blood (Rob Grant, Canada, 2017)
. The Field Guide to Evil (Various, Various, 2017)
. Ghostland (Pascal Laugier, France/Canada, 2018) - In presence of the director
. Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (Jeong Beom-sik, South Korea, 2018)
. Inuyashiki (Shinsuke Sato, Japan, 2018)
. Liverleaf (Eisuke Naito, Japan, 2018)
. Mandy (Panos Cosmatos, USA/Belgium, 2018)
. mon mon mon Monsters (Giddens Ko, Taiwan, 2017)
. Murder Me, Monster (Alejandro Fadel, Argentina/France/Chile, 2018)
. The Nightshifter (Dennison Ramalho, Brazil, 2018) - In presence of the director / European Premiere
. One Cut of the Dead (Shinichiro Ueda, Japan, 2017)
. Piercing (Nicolas Pesce, USA, 2018)
. Pledge (Daniel Robbins, USA, 2018) - In presence of the actors / European Premiere
. The Promise (Sophon Sakdaphisit, Thailand, 2017)
. The Ranger (Jenn Wexler, USA, 2018)
. Satan’s Slaves (Joko Anwar, Indonesia/South Korea, 2017)
. Terrified (Demian Rugna, Argentina, 2017)
. Tigers are not Afraid (Issa López, Mexico, 2017)
. The Tokolosche (Jerome Pikwane, South Africa, 2018)
. Unsane (Steven Soderbergh, USA, 2018)
. Upgrade (Leigh Whannell, Australia, 2018) - In presence of the director
. Violence Voyager (Ujicha, Japan, 2017)
. We (Ren Eller, Holland, 2018)
Lost Room
. Low-Flying Aircraft / Aparelho Voador a Baixa Altitude (Solveig Nordlund, Portugal/Sweden, 2002) - In presence of the director
. My Baby / A Filha (Solveig Nordlund, Portugal/Sweden, 2003) - In presence of the director
Leigh Whannell Special
. Insidious: Chapter 3 (Leigh Whannell, Canada/United Kingdom/USA, 2015) - In presence of the director
. Mad Max (George Miller, Australia, 1979) - Carte Blanche / Presented by Leigh Whannell
Special Screenings
. Veronica (Paco Plaza, Spain, 2017) - In presence of the director and the actress
Celebration of the Bicentennial of “Frankenstein: or the Modern Prometheus”
. Mary Shelley (Haifaa Al-Mansour, United Kingdom/Luxembourg, 2018)
. Frankenstein: The Inheritance of Mary Shelley
panel with Maria João Luís, Isabel Abreu, Bárbara Bulhosa, Helena Vasconcelos
moderated by Fernando Câncio
MOTELX Award - Best Portuguese Horror Short Film / Méliès d’argent
. Ashes / Cinzas (Célia Fraga, Portugal, 2018, 13') - Rural Gothic Horror / World Premiere
. Augur / Agouro (David Doutel, Vasco Sá, Portugal/France, 2018, 14') - Eco Family Horror Animation
. Calipso (Paulo A. M. Oliveira, Pedro Martins, Portugal, 2018, 15') - Zombie Siege Drama / World Premiere
. The Doll / A Boneca (Gonçalo Morais Leitão, Portugal, 2018, 13') - Fantasy Thriller / World Premiere
. Freelancer (Francisco Lacerda, Francisco A. Lopes, Portugal, 2017, 15') - Extreme Trash Extravaganza / World Premiere
. Insanium (Rui Pedro Sousa, Portugal/UK, 2018, 15') - Horror Anthology
. Mirror Mirror / Espelho Meu (Hugo Pinto, Portugal, 2018, 6') - Revenge Drama / World Premiere
. Moscatro (Patrícia Maciel, Portugal, 2018, 12') - Fantasy Thriller / World Premiere
. The Portrait / O Quadro (Paulo Araújo, Portugal, 2018, 13') - Period Ghost Story / World Premiere
. The Strange House in the Mist / A Estranha Casa Na Bruma (Guilherme Daniel, Portugal, 2018, 15') - Supernatural Horror / World Premiere
. The Tell-Heart Tale / Coração Revelador (São José Correia, Portugal, 2017, 10') - Murder Ballad / World Premiere
. Yet Another Christmas Tale (David Vieira, Portugal/UK, 2018, 9') - Experimental Yuletide Horror / World Premiere
International Short Films
. BFF Girls (Brian Lonano, USA, 2018)
. Catcalls (Kate Dolan, Ireland, 2017)
. Centrifugado (Mireia Noguera, Spain, 2017)
. Conductor (Alex Noyer, USA, 2018)
. Coyote (Lorenz Wunderle, Switzerland, 2018)
. Hairwolf (Mariama Diallo, USA, 2017)
. Helsinki Mansplaining Massacre (Ilja Rautsi, Finland, 2018)
. Homesick (Samuel Goodwin, USA, 2017)
. The Hour of Darkness (Domenico de Feudis, Italy, 2017)
. I Am the Doorway (Simon Pearce, UK, 2017)
. It's Tight But It Hardly Chokes (David P. Sañudo, Spain, 2017)
. Lunch Ladies (JM Logan, USA, 2017)
. Milk (Santiago Menghini, Canada, 2018)
. More (Ben Meinhardt, Canada, 2017)
. Netflix and Chill (Michael Middelkoop, Netherlands, 2017)
. Psycho Kino (Guillem Dols, Spain, 2017)
. Salvatore (Maarten Groen, Netherlands, 2017)
. Smear (Kate Herron, UK, 2017)
. Two Puddles (Timothy Keeling, UK, 2018)
. We Summoned a Demon (Chris McInroy, USA, 2017)
Yorn microSHORTS
Small doses of horror filmed with mobile phones, tablets or smartphones, maximum 2 minutes.
MOTELX Lab
Dressing Horror: Masterclass Luís Sequeira (Costumer Designer of The Shape of Water)
moderated by Catarina Rito + signing session
Dissecting New French Extremity: Xavier Gens & Pascal Laugier in Conversation
Moderated by Jon Towlson + signing session
Getting the Fear: Andy Nyman in Conversation
moderated by Stephen Thrower + signing session
Horror Game Jam Gala
Behind “Saw” and “Insidious”: Masterclass Leigh Whannell
moderated by Tiago R. Santos + signing session
Spanish Horror Before and After [Rec]: Masterclass Paco Plaza
moderated by Filipe Melo + signing session
Events
Exhibit “The Most Chilling Tales of H.P. Lovecraft”
Showcase of works of 22 national illustrators
Book launch of “The Most Chilling Tales of H.P. Lovecraft”
by Saída de Emergência + signing session
MOTELquiz by Nuria Leon Bernardo and Luís Mata Henriques
VHS Nights: Sotto Il Vestito Niente II (Dario Piana, Italy, 1988)
Lucifer Rising + Invocation of My Demon Brother
Cine-concert
Senta-te e Joga em Palco!
Special guests will invade the stage and face each other in many rounds of horror games (videogames and board games)
organized by Mau Perder
Casa do Cais X MOTELX
World premiere of the short film
Panel + signing session
DJ set Maiovvi
Antoni Maiovvi (soundtrack composer for horror films) with the North American Jen Orlando
Big Bad Wolf
Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum (Cao Hamburger, Brazil, 1999)
Big Bad Wolf screening
Short Scares +6
Big Bad Wolf screening
Short Scares +6
Big Bad Wolf screening
Short Scares +12
Big Bad Wolf screening
A Narrative of Horrors
Short films screening + activity
Big Bad Wolf screening
Workshop O Meu Monstrinho
presented by Susana Albiero and Gwendolyn Van der Velden
Peddy Paper
at Cinema São Jorge
Atelier Luz
Workshop Maria Brinca à Sombra
Warm-Up (30 Aug - 1 Sep)
. Shaun of the Dead (Edgar Wright, UK, 2004)
Drive-in screening
. Ghostbusters (Ivan Reitman, EUA, 1984)
Open air screening
. Live Cinema at Konvento
With Edgar Pêra and RANDOLPH CARTER (alter ego Paulo Furtado)