Have Your Say: Which Director Would You Like To Get 200,000,000 USD To Play With?

Now that I've been writing for Screen Anarchy for more than ten years, I sometimes revisit stuff I did a decade ago. Sometimes just for fun, sometimes to see what topics concerned us back then, in the "oughts". And in an old article
, I found the following question:
What if some bored billionaire philanthropist just phones someone and says:
"I like what you're doing. Here is 100,000,000 USD, no questions asked.
Spend it all on your movie.
Have fun, no further interference from me, but make it a good one!"
Which directors would I want this to happen to?
It's still a fun question, and I revisited it five years ago already
, but for today's economic climate, let's update the number to 200,000,000 USD. I mean, a hundred these days just means a low-budget film with one or two stars in it, right?
High budgets aren't always a boon of course, and sometimes it means the kiss of death for promising talent. Then again, sometimes we get Taika Waititi, heh... So that's the topic this week: which director would you want to grant 200,000,000 to realize a dream vision, marketability be damned?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
(Note: the lady in the picture at the top is Lithuanian director, producer and writer Kristina Buožytė, who made Vanishing Waves. And it's her, because I am very curious about what she'd do with 200,000,000 USD...
Also, she got briefly mentioned in this context in an earlier article, so there!)
