Frightfest Coverage Indie Reviews Hollywood News Thrillers Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Film About Making Films?

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Film About Making Films?
Ueda Shin'ichirô's zombie comedy One Cut of the Dead is currently on its way to become one of the biggest box office miracles this year. After a festival run in which the film gathered rave reviews and awards from critics and audiences alike, it got a modest two-screen release in its homeland of Japan, but constant sold-out screenings have since increased that number a hundredfold.

It helps that the film is very good. It's not just a bad zombie film, it's also a comedy about making a bad zombie film, AND a true making-of documentary at times. As our J. Hurtado says in his review: "One Cut of the Dead is one of the most ingenious deconstructions of the backstage satire in recent years. The film isn't exactly an anthology, but more of a kaleidoscopic view of the creation of a terrible film and all it takes to make even the worst films come to life. (... ...) On paper it sounds exhausting, in practice it's absolutely sublime."

Of course, One Cut of the Dead isn't exactly the only film about making films. The history of cinema is speckled with them, so let's make those the topic of today's article.

What is your favorite film about making films? And is it a drama, a comedy, a documentary?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Have Your Say

More about One Cut of the Dead

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.