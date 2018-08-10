Etrange Festival 2018 : first titles revealed

L'Etrange Festival will held its 24th edition from the 5th to the 16th of september 2018. The french festival has grown to be one of the french's most anticipated festival for many genre lovers, tho the festival regularly abolish movie borders to deliver every year an ecclectic but refine selection. This year, the festival teamed up with Premiere magazine to announce a few titles of this year's 24th edition.
Here are the first titles revealed, while the full line-up should be announced soon :
Opening :
Recently seen at Fantasia Festival, the christmas zombie musical - which you can read SA's review right here - will open the festival in a very unusual way : opening film usually were way more "serious" on their approach, even action comedy seemed less light toned.
Competition :
4 titles have been yet anounced as part of the movie competition, taking a claim on the "Nouveau Genre" Prize.
MondoVision :
L'Etrange Gems :
The so well called L'Etrange Gems are back ! The category, which takes interests in really rare, often ancient or missknown movies, comes back and a first title has been yet announced :
In addition to this program, l'Etrange Festival will dedicate a focus program on the work of khazak director Adilkhan Yerzhanov, discoverd in 2016 with "The Plague at the Karatas Village".
Part of this year's main event is the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Le Dernier Cri, the french underground publishing house, specialised in subversive serigraphy. The team will benefit from a "carte blanche" in the festival where they will screen in world premiere their animation movie, Mondo DC.
L'etrange music, on another side, seem to take interest on Jose Mojica Marin's Embodiment of Evil. The bands performing have yet to be announced.
We're expecting the full line-up in the upcoming week.