Fantasia Coverage International Interviews Weird Reviews All News Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: First Images From Upcoming Netflix Series

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA: First Images From Upcoming Netflix Series
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa`s penchant for taking cheerful intellectual properties and going really dark continues with his new series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Aguirre-Sacasa took this dark turn previously with the Archie comics in Riverdale and is looking to romanticize the occult elements of the old Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics. 
 
 
Netflix released the first two images from the show and they appear to have hit the proverbial nail on the head. They feature lead actress Kiernan Shipka, who has been chilling in her own right in recent flicks like The Blackcoat`s Daughter. That second image is titled `the dark Baptism of Sabrina`. Then you read the following press release and they`ve upped expectations by throwing in the names of hallowed horror films Rosemary`s Baby and The Exorcist. Yep, cheery stuff. 
 
 
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts on Netflix on October 26th.
 
 
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.
 
 
Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.
 
 
Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot and Gavin Leatherwood
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.