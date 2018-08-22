Blood Window 2018: Ibero-American Co-Production Market Open For Submissions

Blood Window, the premiere co-production market for the Ibero-American region returns this December for its sixth edition.

Running as part of the Ventana Sur Market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Blood Window exists solely to serve the fantastic film market. Through pitch sessions, work in progress and market screenings Blood Window connects filmmakers with industry professionals who can get their films out to the LatAm and beyond. Blood Window also has an awards program featuring excellent partnerships with other festivals and markets around World, allowing select projects to extend their production reach to the fullest extent.

The submission period is now open for genre filmmaker from all over the LatAm to submit their projects to the market. Submit you project here

Blood Window returns for the sixth edition to Ventana Sur Market from December 10th to December 14th. The co-production platform and fantastic genre films market will include a selection of projects in development and screenings of Ibero-American film. BLOOD WINDOW SCREENINGS Work in Progress & Market Premiere Blood Window Screenings offers a selection of Ibero-American feature films in the Fantastic genre. It is an opportunity for filmmakers, sales agents, distributors and producers to show their films to industry members and representatives of international festivals. The films will take part in a contest for awards in post-production services. The section also features a Video Room, a special section available in the Video Library of Ventana Sur, only to Buyers, festival programmers and directors. PITCHING SESSIONS Co-production meetings New and acclaimed Iberoamerican genre films talents are coming together in this co-production event that includes pitching projects presentations, meeting with the film industry and specialized panels. This is an opportunity to highlight your project, meet new business partners and explore new ways of financing. Some of the awards confirmed at the moment Sitges Pitchbox Award- Sitges Pitchbox will select one project to participate in the festival's 2019 edition with full invitation for one representative of the project.

NAFF, Bifan Award- One project will be selected to be part in the industry program of BIG/NAFF 2019 with full invitation for one representative of the project.