Blood Window 2018: Ibero-American Co-Production Market Open For Submissions

Blood Window returns for the sixth edition to Ventana Sur Market from December 10th to December 14th. The co-production platform and fantastic genre films market will include a selection of projects in development and screenings of Ibero-American film.BLOOD WINDOW SCREENINGSWork in Progress & Market PremiereBlood Window Screenings offers a selection of Ibero-American feature films in the Fantastic genre. It is an opportunity for filmmakers, sales agents, distributors and producers to show their films to industry members and representatives of international festivals. The films will take part in a contest for awards in post-production services.The section also features a Video Room, a special section available in the Video Library of Ventana Sur, only to Buyers, festival programmers and directors.PITCHING SESSIONSCo-production meetingsNew and acclaimed Iberoamerican genre films talents are coming together in this co-production event that includes pitching projects presentations, meeting with the film industry and specialized panels. This is an opportunity to highlight your project, meet new business partners and explore new ways of financing.Some of the awards confirmed at the momentSitges Pitchbox Award- Sitges Pitchbox will select one project to participate in the festival's 2019 edition with full invitation for one representative of the project.
IFFAM Macau Award- The programme Industry Hub at IFFAM , Macau (China) will select one project, providing invitation for the director and the producer of the project to be part of 2018 edition.Blood Window is a co-production platform and an Ibero-American fantastic genre films market.ConceptBlood Window develops an event program with the aim of facilitating commercialization and promotion of genre films, bridging the gap between emerging genre film talents, representatives of international film festivals, sales agents, distributors, companies of post-production services, workshops, public funds, and production companies.ObjectiveThe Blood Window seal aims to identify and highlight the emerging annual film production of horror, science fiction, action, suspense and others related to the fantastic genre in the region.