Beyond Fest 2018: Fest Announces CRONENBERG WITH CRONENBERG: A RETROSPECTIVE OF THE NEW FLESH

Beyond Fest has just announced that they will be hosting a massive David Cronenberg retrospective this year during the festival. Thirteen films from the director's filmography will be screened at the festival.

Cronenberg will attend a small number of those screenings with special guests. So if you want to see one of Canada's national cinematic treasures in person you will want to get tickets for Dead Ringers, Naked Lunch, The Fly, Videodrome and Existenz first. Fill up on the rest of course, because Cronenberg is awesome.

Beyond Fest, the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is excited to announce Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh- an exhaustive,13-film celebration of the legendary autuer’s career. Returning to Los Angeles for the first time in a decade, David Cronenberg will be in attendance for three, special event screenings at the legendary Egyptian Theatre where he will be joined by actors, collaborators, and guest moderators.

Co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the American Cinematheque’s partner for the annual Canada Now film festival, and with the support of the Consulate General of Canada, Cronenberg on Cronenberg opens on Saturday, September 29th with The Shaping of Rage, an all-day marathon of David Cronenberg’s early films, SHIVERS, RABID, THE BROOD, and SCANNERS, presented sequentially and on 35mm. That evening, Cronenberg will be joined by long-time collaborator Howard Shore for a 30th anniversary screening of DEAD RINGERS with director Mick Garris moderating a post screening Q&A.

A spotlight shines on giant bugs on Sunday, September 30th with a double bill of THE FLY and NAKED LUNCH where Cronenberg will be joined with THE FLY’s Geena Davis and the composer of both films, Howard Shore.

Cronenberg’s groundbreaking approach to the distorted world of virtual reality is exaimined on Monday, October 1st with a double bill of VIDEODROME and EXISTENZ. Cronenberg will be joined in person by composer Howard Shore and his two lead actresses, Debbie Harry and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Director Leigh Whannell will moderate the Q&A between films.

“David Cronenberg has been a visionary master of the art of cinema for over four decades,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder, Christian Parkes. “Screening these iconic films here in L.A. with his collaborators and partners is an absolute dream. Unless Kubrick is in hiding, we will probably quit after this.”

In addition to the screening events at the Egyptian Theatre, there are two double bills at the Aero Theatre: A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE & EASTERN PROMISES and CRASH & SPIDER. All 13 films screened during Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh will be on 35mm film.

To commemorate Cronenberg’s presence at Beyond Fest, renowned artist Alan Hynes has created an exclusive print and industry-leading collectibles brand, Mondo, have created a series of Cronenberg-related products that will be exclusively available at the festival.

Tickets for Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Fleshwill be made available for purchase through Fandango and the American Cinematheque at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 1st.

Theremaining slate for Beyond Fest 2018 will be announced shortly.

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Geena Davis

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Debie Harry

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Jennifer Jason Leigh

