Watch Jeronimo Rocha's Fantastic MOTELX Festival Promo

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
It's become something of a tradition for Portuguese genre festival MOTELX to employ the talents of director Jeronimo Rocha to direct their striking festival promos. This is because it's also become tradition for them to be absolutely fantastic. He's delivered large scale scifi, dark black magic witchcraft and this year he's going sword and sorcery. And, yep, looking good.

Also part of the tradition, fyi, is that these things tend to turn up as larger short films as well and while nobody has told me explicitly that that's the case with this one I have more than a small suspicion that it is ...

