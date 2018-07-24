Two Old Guys Make a Movie

My friend Stan is writing a screenplay.

So is my friend Allison.

So is the guy I chatted up at a recent Austin Film Society screening. As is the dude who poured my beer at a local craft brewery. Even the guy at Kinkos who guided me through the thirty-seven steps necessary to print my document is writing a screenplay.

Which wouldn't be a problem except that I'm writing a screenplay too. In fact, I've written several, a few of which have received recognition in various competitions; all of which continue to languish on my computer's hard drive.

Another problem is that I'm old. Old enough to have seen The Sound of Music on first release but too young to have watched Davy Crockett except in reruns. So I don't have thirty years to pound the keyboard hoping to catch a break. Neither does my writing partner. Which is why we decided to make a movie from our own damn screenplay. It's called Writer's Block. The tag line is "A novel way to die."

A struggling writer.

A mysterious man with a wad of cash.

The opportunity of a lifetime: collaborate with best-selling author Chester Everett McGraw at his remote Texas ranch.

All Skip Larson must do is sever contact with the outside world for six months and focus on his greatest passion: writing. But Skip should have known that nothing comes easy in life . . . or death.

We shoot this fall. Our cast's credits include Breaking Bad, Frasier, NCIS, and Westworld. You wouldn't recognize the names but we hope to change that. If we don't, the young ones will find other work that will put them in the spotlight. They're that good. The old ones are just as good but, like me and my writing partner, can hear the clock ticking. No matter, it's a fun ride.