Fantasia Coverage Weird Videos Festival Reviews Hollywood Videos Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE CRESCENT: We Debut The New Trailer, Plus The Canadian Theatrical Run

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
THE CRESCENT: We Debut The New Trailer, Plus The Canadian Theatrical Run
Seth A Smith's The Crescent is returning home to Canada next month with an eight city theatrical run across the country. Screen Anarchy is pleased to help spread the word of this release and debut a new trailer for the film. 
 
Raven Banner Releasing, the distribution arm of Raven Banner Entertainment will release The Crescent in seven Cineplex cinemas across the country on August 10th. You will find the list of seven cities and the cinemas listed below. There will also be a one night screening in Ottawa on August 15th. 
 
After checking out the new trailer find the link to our own Kurt Halfyard's review from TIFF below. 
 
After an immensely successful festival run starting at TIFF (Midnight Madness 2017) The Crescent, directed by Seth A Smith, is returning to Canada for a major national theatrical run.
 
Smith is a Nova Scotia-based filmmaker and visual artist. His first feature film, Lowlife, received national praise and was released in 25 cities. Now with his sophomore film, Smith is picking up numerous accolades including Best Score, Best Screenplay, and Best Performance by an Actress awards, and a well-deserved nomination for the 2017 Directors Guild of Canada Discovery Award.
 
The Crescent follows a mother and her toddler son as they struggle to find spiritual healing after an unexpected death in the family. As they attempt to rebuild their bond, a mysterious force from the sea begins to haunt them. The film is a transcendent look at loss, grief and single parenting, told through the entrancing art of marbling and the eyes of a two-year-old.
 
The Crescent opens at Cineplex theatres in eight Canadian cities, beginning August 10 and will be released on VOD, iTunes and Amazon Prime September 4.
 
Opening August 10 - Cineplex Theatres across Canada - one week engagement:
 
Toronto - Cineplex Yonge & Dundas
 
Vancouver - Cineplex Park Theatre
 
Edmonton - Cineplex ​South Edmonton
 
Montreal - Cineplex Odeon Latin Quarter
 
Winnipeg - Cineplex Odeon McGillivray
 
Calgary - Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire
 
Halifax - Cineplex Cinemas Parklane
 
Special Screening August 15: Ottawa - The Mayfair Theatre
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Crescent

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.