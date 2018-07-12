THE CRESCENT: We Debut The New Trailer, Plus The Canadian Theatrical Run

Seth A Smith's The Crescent is returning home to Canada next month with an eight city theatrical run across the country. Screen Anarchy is pleased to help spread the word of this release and debut a new trailer for the film.

Raven Banner Releasing, the distribution arm of Raven Banner Entertainment will release The Crescent in seven Cineplex cinemas across the country on August 10th. You will find the list of seven cities and the cinemas listed below. There will also be a one night screening in Ottawa on August 15th.

After checking out the new trailer find the link to our own Kurt Halfyard's review from TIFF below.