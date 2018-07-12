THE CRESCENT: We Debut The New Trailer, Plus The Canadian Theatrical Run

Fantasia Coverage Weird Videos Festival Reviews Hollywood Videos Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
After an immensely successful festival run starting at TIFF (Midnight Madness 2017) The Crescent, directed by Seth A Smith, is returning to Canada for a major national theatrical run.Smith is a Nova Scotia-based filmmaker and visual artist. His first feature film, Lowlife, received national praise and was released in 25 cities. Now with his sophomore film, Smith is picking up numerous accolades including Best Score, Best Screenplay, and Best Performance by an Actress awards, and a well-deserved nomination for the 2017 Directors Guild of Canada Discovery Award.The Crescent follows a mother and her toddler son as they struggle to find spiritual healing after an unexpected death in the family. As they attempt to rebuild their bond, a mysterious force from the sea begins to haunt them. The film is a transcendent look at loss, grief and single parenting, told through the entrancing art of marbling and the eyes of a two-year-old.The Crescent opens at Cineplex theatres in eight Canadian cities, beginning August 10 and will be released on VOD, iTunes and Amazon Prime September 4.Opening August 10 - Cineplex Theatres across Canada - one week engagement:Toronto - Cineplex Yonge & DundasVancouver - Cineplex Park TheatreEdmonton - Cineplex South EdmontonMontreal - Cineplex Odeon Latin QuarterWinnipeg - Cineplex Odeon McGillivrayCalgary - Cineplex Odeon Eau ClaireHalifax - Cineplex Cinemas ParklaneSpecial Screening August 15: Ottawa - The Mayfair Theatre